Doll Impostor update for 20 May 2024

BETA PATCH 2

Share · View all patches · Build 14422506 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 01:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • Fixed Iris in lowercase to capitalize
  • Fixed Clown on circus is on difficult spot
  • Fixed in random mode the doll can be friend, enemy, love or hate to self
  • Feature (Prevent combos) like Tea with friends + Tea with enemies (Also carousel)
  • Fixed Random and Endless some bugs (like people dissapear) it happend with tea with enemies and friends
  • Fixed some dolls duplicated on random mode

Please if this error occurs again, please report it again with more information!!

Changed depots in beta branch

