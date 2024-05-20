BETA PATCH 2

- Fixed Iris in lowercase to capitalize
- Fixed Clown on circus is on difficult spot
- Fixed in random mode the doll can be friend, enemy, love or hate to self
- Feature (Prevent combos) like Tea with friends + Tea with enemies (Also carousel)
- Fixed Random and Endless some bugs (like people dissapear) it happend with tea with enemies and friends
- Fixed some dolls duplicated on random mode
Please if this error occurs again, please report it again with more information!!
Changed depots in beta branch