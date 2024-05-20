 Skip to content

Random Core Defense update for 20 May 2024

24.05.20 Error Patch v1.0.18

24.05.20 · Build 14422505

Error Patch

Correction of errors that do not apply to difficulty levels
Error correction that the strength of the commanders is fixed at 75
Enforce balance adjustment

