- Bugfix Bad XenonCode causing CTD on Windows
- Bugfix OreScanner CTD when skipping output channels
- Bugfix Multiple Computers on a Network were not always able to communicate both ways
- Improved explanations in the Tutorial world to make some things more obvious
Archean update for 20 May 2024
Patch notes May 19
Patchnotes via Steam Community
