Archean update for 20 May 2024

Patch notes May 19

Patch notes May 19

Build 14422473 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 00:09:17 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bugfix Bad XenonCode causing CTD on Windows
  • Bugfix OreScanner CTD when skipping output channels
  • Bugfix Multiple Computers on a Network were not always able to communicate both ways
  • Improved explanations in the Tutorial world to make some things more obvious

