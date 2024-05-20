-Fixed a bug causing all Phantom Pain to be removed by hard CC.

-Fixed: Acid magic "Acid Pool Tentacles" wrong formula:

base dmg formula dmg reduction formula (1+(a.agi-b.agi) 0.1)

to

base dmg formula dmg reduction formula (1+(a.agi-b.agi) 0.01)

-Hospital map updated to prevent some path finding issues.

-All Shield & Spear now come with a skill call "Zone Defense"

-Fixed the Wise's special weapons basic attack element is incorrect.

-Updated some code to improve FPS in battle.(Not much but I hope it helps.)