Void Foundation: Into The Void Playtest update for 20 May 2024

0.206

20 May 2024

-Fixed a bug causing all Phantom Pain to be removed by hard CC.
-Fixed: Acid magic "Acid Pool Tentacles" wrong formula:
base dmg formula dmg reduction formula (1+(a.agi-b.agi) 0.1)
to
base dmg formula dmg reduction formula (1+(a.agi-b.agi) 0.01)
-Hospital map updated to prevent some path finding issues.
-All Shield & Spear now come with a skill call "Zone Defense"
-Fixed the Wise's special weapons basic attack element is incorrect.
-Updated some code to improve FPS in battle.(Not much but I hope it helps.)

