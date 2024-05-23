 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Arma Reforger Experimental update for 23 May 2024

1.2.0.23 Experimental Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14422359 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention Soldiers,

We updated the Experimental application. Check our web article for information.

1.2.0.23 Changelog

Assets

  • Added: UH-1H and Mi-8 machine gun magazines into Arsenal
  • Changed: Increased max weight of the IIFS backpack
  • Tweaked: Lights on UAZ452 were dark from afar
  • Tweaked: PKMT on Mi8 now uses 2Ball1Tracer magazine instead of 4Ball1Tracer
  • Tweaked: Inventory preview of M60D mag

Stability

  • Fixed: Crash on server when a character attempts to enter a vehicle without a VehicleAnimationComponent

  • Fixed: Crash when removing damage effects

  • Fixed: Crash when entering a compartment with no PositionInfo set

  • Fixed: VME on SCR_ResourceContainer.Clear 

  • Fixed: VME with MultiPhaseDestructibles colliding with terrain

  • Fixed: VME avoided when canceling Get In waypoint mid-activity

  • Fixed: Crash caused by simultaneous system registration/un-registration in turret component

    • General

  • Added: Ukrainian localization

  • Changed: Optimized destruction OnFilteredContact

  • Changed: MultiPhaseDestructibles no longer collide vs other static entities

  • Changed: Updated localization

  • Changed: Increased the incendiary effect on destruction of fuel tank being destroyed on trucks

  • Changed: Made all extremities (hitzones further away from center of mass) less likely to bleed

  • Tweaked: Moved lock controls user action to both sticks for pilot and copilot

  • Fixed: Explosive charges would remain attached to the slotted parts of the vest when player would equip that vest

  • Fixed: Vehicles - Machine gun is stuck in quickbar after exiting machine gunner seat

  • Fixed: "Remove casualties" action missing on some vehicles

  • Fixed: Switch seats animations to the Mi8 front turret

  • Fixed: Character would not go to sitting animation when closing doors from inside of a vehicle without char animations

  • Fixed: Previously incorrect condition for locking seats when entering them, allowing 2 chars to enter 1 seat

  • Fixed: Character pose in turret and its replication and replication of aiming in turret

  • Fixed: Teleporting from a child object of a vehicle would choose the incorrect door

  • Fixed: Starting a new CommandVehicle on server when a player reconnects leading to desync in vehicle state

  • Fixed: Binding the correct door when entering a vehicle consisting of multiple parts

  • Fixed: Character moves with vehicle while getting in

  • Fixed: Character gets stuck on get in after surviving a get in interrupted by vehicle deletion

  • Fixed: Obstructed door can lead to character teleporting high up on roofs and such

  • Fixed: If the get out animation started, character can continue exiting into geometry

  • Fixed: Kicking dead characters out of vehicles would not work and would desync the door state

  • Fixed: When getting in to the helicopter as a navigator player no longer gets stuck, also fixed alignment points when getting in or out the Mi8 helicopter

  • Fixed: User action inconsistency of get in, get out, open, and close door on various vehicles

  • Fixed: Character could get stuck if mashing X during get in

  • Fixed: Character no longer gets stuck when entering the gunner seat on UH1. Replaced compartment seats on the UH1 cargo seats prefab for compartment door reference

  • Fixed: Character clips through the roof when getting in and gets stuck inside the vehicle of UAZ452 ambulance as a doctor or patient

  • Fixed: Door opening no longer get stuck when getting out from the rear doors of M997 ambulance

  • Fixed: Opening/ closing doors from inside as driver/codriver no longer makes the character rotate in their seat

  • Fixed: Reexported switching seats and idle poses for copilot/pilot of UH-1

  • Fixed: Submunition spawns twice when submunition has RplComponent

  • Removed: ExitGame button removed on Consoles

  • Removed: Decimal numbers by radio frequencies

Playable Content

  • Added: Road network initial state data for Conflict and CombatOps maps that take into account pre-placed objects
  • Changed: US field hospital composition no longer contains a large amount of supplies
  • Changed: Conflict notifications are now controlled by Notification Interface settings
  • Fixed: It was possible to respawn on a lost base
  • Fixed: Improved performance after selecting a faction in conflict role selection menu
  • Game Master
  • Fixed: Teleporting players in paused GM would break their animations
  • Fixed: Defend WP was replaced by suppress WP in living quarters
  • Fixed: GM delay caused by preloading that caused group not to be set

AI

  • Added: Soldiers learned to adapt intensity of suppressive fire based on estimated threat
  • Changed: Pathfinding failure of leaders not transferred to the group
  • Changed: Invoke move to location only when there's a significant distance
  • Tweaked: AI detection time coefficients. Now detection time is a bit bigger
  • Fixed: AI turret operator in a car wasn't looking forward when moving to a waypoint
  • Fixed: Spamming GetIn / GetOut command breaking the AI state

Controls

  • Changed: Player ADS sensitivity multiplier handling moved to script so that it can be blended by ADS progress
  • Fixed: Right stick aiming with turrets was significantly slower than with personal weapons
  • Fixed: Aim sensitivity behaves differently on Retail vs _Internal
  • Fixed: AI aiming was using FOV input scaling and mouse/gamepad sensitivity of player
  • Fixed: ADS sensitivity multiplier was not functional 

Multiplayer

  • Fixed: Inability to host server with crossPlatform param
  • Fixed: Toggle loadout spawning user action not showing for deployable radios on a dedicated server
  • Fixed: Character sideways anims don't work when getting out of water on remote proxy

Audio

  • Tweaked: Removed obsolete/faulty subSonic sound definition on flares
  • Scenario Framework
  • Added: Sample world with Waypoints for AI
  • Removed: Missing keyword attribute that is obsolete

Workbench

  • Changed: Increased walkable climb check when applying navmesh rules to connection making
  • Tweaked: UI elements of RoadNetworkBuilderTool. Diag cleanup and diag ids for roads
  • Fixed: Crash when deleting roadnetwork manager

Modding

  • Added: Vehicle doors can specify if they require a specific graph to be bound to character to be opened/closed
  • Changed: Moved GetAncestorToLocalTransform() to EntityUtils
  • Fixed: GetAncestorToLocalTransform() failed on non-BaseGameEntity owner
  • Fixed: JsonLoadContainer not reading back root-level entries correctly

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1890861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link