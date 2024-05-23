1.2.0.23 Experimental Update

We updated the Experimental application. Check our web article for information.

Fixed: Crash on server when a character attempts to enter a vehicle without a VehicleAnimationComponent

Fixed: Crash when removing damage effects

Fixed: Crash when entering a compartment with no PositionInfo set

Fixed: VME on SCR_ResourceContainer.Clear

Fixed: VME with MultiPhaseDestructibles colliding with terrain

Fixed: VME avoided when canceling Get In waypoint mid-activity

Fixed: Crash caused by simultaneous system registration/un-registration in turret component

General

Added: Ukrainian localization

Changed: Optimized destruction OnFilteredContact

Changed: MultiPhaseDestructibles no longer collide vs other static entities

Changed: Updated localization

Changed: Increased the incendiary effect on destruction of fuel tank being destroyed on trucks

Changed: Made all extremities (hitzones further away from center of mass) less likely to bleed

Tweaked: Moved lock controls user action to both sticks for pilot and copilot

Fixed: Explosive charges would remain attached to the slotted parts of the vest when player would equip that vest

Fixed: Vehicles - Machine gun is stuck in quickbar after exiting machine gunner seat

Fixed: "Remove casualties" action missing on some vehicles

Fixed: Switch seats animations to the Mi8 front turret

Fixed: Character would not go to sitting animation when closing doors from inside of a vehicle without char animations

Fixed: Previously incorrect condition for locking seats when entering them, allowing 2 chars to enter 1 seat

Fixed: Character pose in turret and its replication and replication of aiming in turret

Fixed: Teleporting from a child object of a vehicle would choose the incorrect door

Fixed: Starting a new CommandVehicle on server when a player reconnects leading to desync in vehicle state

Fixed: Binding the correct door when entering a vehicle consisting of multiple parts

Fixed: Character moves with vehicle while getting in

Fixed: Character gets stuck on get in after surviving a get in interrupted by vehicle deletion

Fixed: Obstructed door can lead to character teleporting high up on roofs and such

Fixed: If the get out animation started, character can continue exiting into geometry

Fixed: Kicking dead characters out of vehicles would not work and would desync the door state

Fixed: When getting in to the helicopter as a navigator player no longer gets stuck, also fixed alignment points when getting in or out the Mi8 helicopter

Fixed: User action inconsistency of get in, get out, open, and close door on various vehicles

Fixed: Character could get stuck if mashing X during get in

Fixed: Character no longer gets stuck when entering the gunner seat on UH1. Replaced compartment seats on the UH1 cargo seats prefab for compartment door reference

Fixed: Character clips through the roof when getting in and gets stuck inside the vehicle of UAZ452 ambulance as a doctor or patient

Fixed: Door opening no longer get stuck when getting out from the rear doors of M997 ambulance

Fixed: Opening/ closing doors from inside as driver/codriver no longer makes the character rotate in their seat

Fixed: Reexported switching seats and idle poses for copilot/pilot of UH-1

Fixed: Submunition spawns twice when submunition has RplComponent

Removed: ExitGame button removed on Consoles