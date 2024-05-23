1.2.0.23 Experimental Update

Attention Soldiers,
We updated the Experimental application. Check our web article for information.
1.2.0.23 Changelog
Assets
- Added: UH-1H and Mi-8 machine gun magazines into Arsenal
- Changed: Increased max weight of the IIFS backpack
- Tweaked: Lights on UAZ452 were dark from afar
- Tweaked: PKMT on Mi8 now uses 2Ball1Tracer magazine instead of 4Ball1Tracer
- Tweaked: Inventory preview of M60D mag
Stability
-
Fixed: Crash on server when a character attempts to enter a vehicle without a VehicleAnimationComponent
-
Fixed: Crash when removing damage effects
-
Fixed: Crash when entering a compartment with no PositionInfo set
-
Fixed: VME on SCR_ResourceContainer.Clear
-
Fixed: VME with MultiPhaseDestructibles colliding with terrain
-
Fixed: VME avoided when canceling Get In waypoint mid-activity
-
Fixed: Crash caused by simultaneous system registration/un-registration in turret component
-
-
General
-
-
Added: Ukrainian localization
-
Changed: Optimized destruction OnFilteredContact
-
Changed: MultiPhaseDestructibles no longer collide vs other static entities
-
Changed: Updated localization
-
Changed: Increased the incendiary effect on destruction of fuel tank being destroyed on trucks
-
Changed: Made all extremities (hitzones further away from center of mass) less likely to bleed
-
Tweaked: Moved lock controls user action to both sticks for pilot and copilot
-
Fixed: Explosive charges would remain attached to the slotted parts of the vest when player would equip that vest
-
Fixed: Vehicles - Machine gun is stuck in quickbar after exiting machine gunner seat
-
Fixed: "Remove casualties" action missing on some vehicles
-
Fixed: Switch seats animations to the Mi8 front turret
-
Fixed: Character would not go to sitting animation when closing doors from inside of a vehicle without char animations
-
Fixed: Previously incorrect condition for locking seats when entering them, allowing 2 chars to enter 1 seat
-
Fixed: Character pose in turret and its replication and replication of aiming in turret
-
Fixed: Teleporting from a child object of a vehicle would choose the incorrect door
-
Fixed: Starting a new CommandVehicle on server when a player reconnects leading to desync in vehicle state
-
Fixed: Binding the correct door when entering a vehicle consisting of multiple parts
-
Fixed: Character moves with vehicle while getting in
-
Fixed: Character gets stuck on get in after surviving a get in interrupted by vehicle deletion
-
Fixed: Obstructed door can lead to character teleporting high up on roofs and such
-
Fixed: If the get out animation started, character can continue exiting into geometry
-
Fixed: Kicking dead characters out of vehicles would not work and would desync the door state
-
Fixed: When getting in to the helicopter as a navigator player no longer gets stuck, also fixed alignment points when getting in or out the Mi8 helicopter
-
Fixed: User action inconsistency of get in, get out, open, and close door on various vehicles
-
Fixed: Character could get stuck if mashing X during get in
-
Fixed: Character no longer gets stuck when entering the gunner seat on UH1. Replaced compartment seats on the UH1 cargo seats prefab for compartment door reference
-
Fixed: Character clips through the roof when getting in and gets stuck inside the vehicle of UAZ452 ambulance as a doctor or patient
-
Fixed: Door opening no longer get stuck when getting out from the rear doors of M997 ambulance
-
Fixed: Opening/ closing doors from inside as driver/codriver no longer makes the character rotate in their seat
-
Fixed: Reexported switching seats and idle poses for copilot/pilot of UH-1
-
Fixed: Submunition spawns twice when submunition has RplComponent
-
Removed: ExitGame button removed on Consoles
-
Removed: Decimal numbers by radio frequencies
Playable Content
- Added: Road network initial state data for Conflict and CombatOps maps that take into account pre-placed objects
- Changed: US field hospital composition no longer contains a large amount of supplies
- Changed: Conflict notifications are now controlled by Notification Interface settings
- Fixed: It was possible to respawn on a lost base
- Fixed: Improved performance after selecting a faction in conflict role selection menu
- Game Master
- Fixed: Teleporting players in paused GM would break their animations
- Fixed: Defend WP was replaced by suppress WP in living quarters
- Fixed: GM delay caused by preloading that caused group not to be set
AI
- Added: Soldiers learned to adapt intensity of suppressive fire based on estimated threat
- Changed: Pathfinding failure of leaders not transferred to the group
- Changed: Invoke move to location only when there's a significant distance
- Tweaked: AI detection time coefficients. Now detection time is a bit bigger
- Fixed: AI turret operator in a car wasn't looking forward when moving to a waypoint
- Fixed: Spamming GetIn / GetOut command breaking the AI state
Controls
- Changed: Player ADS sensitivity multiplier handling moved to script so that it can be blended by ADS progress
- Fixed: Right stick aiming with turrets was significantly slower than with personal weapons
- Fixed: Aim sensitivity behaves differently on Retail vs _Internal
- Fixed: AI aiming was using FOV input scaling and mouse/gamepad sensitivity of player
- Fixed: ADS sensitivity multiplier was not functional
Multiplayer
- Fixed: Inability to host server with crossPlatform param
- Fixed: Toggle loadout spawning user action not showing for deployable radios on a dedicated server
- Fixed: Character sideways anims don't work when getting out of water on remote proxy
Audio
- Tweaked: Removed obsolete/faulty subSonic sound definition on flares
- Scenario Framework
- Added: Sample world with Waypoints for AI
- Removed: Missing keyword attribute that is obsolete
Workbench
- Changed: Increased walkable climb check when applying navmesh rules to connection making
- Tweaked: UI elements of RoadNetworkBuilderTool. Diag cleanup and diag ids for roads
- Fixed: Crash when deleting roadnetwork manager
Modding
- Added: Vehicle doors can specify if they require a specific graph to be bound to character to be opened/closed
- Changed: Moved GetAncestorToLocalTransform() to EntityUtils
- Fixed: GetAncestorToLocalTransform() failed on non-BaseGameEntity owner
- Fixed: JsonLoadContainer not reading back root-level entries correctly
Changed files in this update