 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kaetram update for 20 May 2024

Kaetram v2.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14422109 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 01:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Discord presence.
  • Added store selling option w/ custom amounts.
  • Added enchantments info to the item info.
  • Added friend login/logout messages and a setting option to toggle them off.
  • Added projectiles and melee effects (critical, explosion, stun, etc.)
  • Added exit portals to the tutorial.
  • Added key shortcuts for Q, Y, and G (quests, divinity, and guilds).
  • Added variable hitbox sizes depending on mob size, making it easier to click on bosses.
  • Camera zoom is now saved upon log out (only if using log out button).
  • Clicking anywhere outside an interface now closes the interface.
  • Reworked entity mouse hovering.
  • Fixes caching-related issues causing doors to not appear as opened.
  • Fixed WASD object interaction (fountains, bank desk, etc.)
  • Fixed taking damage from stopping following.
  • Fixed cape drawing behind sword when facing upwards.
  • Fixed more pathing-related issues, should be more consistent now.
  • Fixed issues pertaining to status effects not animating correctly.
  • Fixed double clicking on an inventory item displaying info of the previous item.
  • Fixed stun effect allowing the player to move and causing disconnects.
  • Fixed quest prompt name not displaying correctly.
  • Fixes swash buckler item description being incorrect.
  • Fixed skill info hiding whenever gaining experience.
  • Fixed total experience not properly registering.
  • Fixed main player not being highlighted on the leaderboards.
  • Fixed leaderboards interface being able to be clicked through and spam-clicking related issues.
  • Fixed 'H' for healing not healing when the inventory item info was visible.
  • Fixed invite/kick in the party menu not focusing.
  • Fixes tutorial-related locking (shrimp burning).
  • Fixes seconds/minutes text issues with warping.
  • Fixes drag and drop issues in the inventory of bank, enchanter, store, etc.
  • Fixed being able to click through the achievements interface.
  • Fixes guild scrolling on mobile.
  • Fixes slow-loading devices getting disconnected during login.
  • Fixes more sprite issues.
  • Fixes multiple-requirement equipments to only display skills still required.
  • Fixed not being able to pick up dropped items in a door way.
  • Fixed guild chat special characters displaying weirdly.
  • Fixed not being able to attack a mob while standing on the same tile.
  • Fixed quest interface placeholder elements displaying improperly.
  • Fixed mobs/player status effects not displaying when logging in.
  • Fixed Mulberry not healing.
  • Minor improvements to performance and backend logic.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2716121
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2716122
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2716123
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link