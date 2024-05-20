Kaetram v2.0.2

- Added Discord presence.
- Added store selling option w/ custom amounts.
- Added enchantments info to the item info.
- Added friend login/logout messages and a setting option to toggle them off.
- Added projectiles and melee effects (critical, explosion, stun, etc.)
- Added exit portals to the tutorial.
- Added key shortcuts for Q, Y, and G (quests, divinity, and guilds).
- Added variable hitbox sizes depending on mob size, making it easier to click on bosses.
- Camera zoom is now saved upon log out (only if using log out button).
- Clicking anywhere outside an interface now closes the interface.
- Reworked entity mouse hovering.
- Fixes caching-related issues causing doors to not appear as opened.
- Fixed WASD object interaction (fountains, bank desk, etc.)
- Fixed taking damage from stopping following.
- Fixed cape drawing behind sword when facing upwards.
- Fixed more pathing-related issues, should be more consistent now.
- Fixed issues pertaining to status effects not animating correctly.
- Fixed double clicking on an inventory item displaying info of the previous item.
- Fixed stun effect allowing the player to move and causing disconnects.
- Fixed quest prompt name not displaying correctly.
- Fixes swash buckler item description being incorrect.
- Fixed skill info hiding whenever gaining experience.
- Fixed total experience not properly registering.
- Fixed main player not being highlighted on the leaderboards.
- Fixed leaderboards interface being able to be clicked through and spam-clicking related issues.
- Fixed 'H' for healing not healing when the inventory item info was visible.
- Fixed invite/kick in the party menu not focusing.
- Fixes tutorial-related locking (shrimp burning).
- Fixes seconds/minutes text issues with warping.
- Fixes drag and drop issues in the inventory of bank, enchanter, store, etc.
- Fixed being able to click through the achievements interface.
- Fixes guild scrolling on mobile.
- Fixes slow-loading devices getting disconnected during login.
- Fixes more sprite issues.
- Fixes multiple-requirement equipments to only display skills still required.
- Fixed not being able to pick up dropped items in a door way.
- Fixed guild chat special characters displaying weirdly.
- Fixed not being able to attack a mob while standing on the same tile.
- Fixed quest interface placeholder elements displaying improperly.
- Fixed mobs/player status effects not displaying when logging in.
- Fixed Mulberry not healing.
- Minor improvements to performance and backend logic.
