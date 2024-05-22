Local Challenges are available

What has changed?
Now "Smells Like Burnt Rubber" has local challenges, one more PowerUp and four new achievements were added to the game.
Also, "Steam Remote Play" is now enabled. Thanks to "SvenEvils Playground", who tested it!
"SvenEvils Playground" Curator Page: https://store.steampowered.com/curator/8485829-SvenEvils-Playground/
Local Challenges
You can play as single player or in local splitscreen mode with your friends in 14 challenges. Can you beat them all?
New PowerUp: Booster Dash
The Booster Dash PowerUp does the same, as the normal Booster Dash - but it will not use 1/3 of your booster fuel.
UI Improvements
Again, some UI improvements. For example, a notification icon for the events, to indicated, that a new event has started, and you haven't played it yet.
And I added an outline for the "on screen" info text:
As usual, the full list of changes can be found below.
All changes
Here is the full list:
Improvements
- Added local single player/co-op challenges
- Enabled "Steam Remote Play"
- New PowerUp: Booster Dash
- Reworked explosion effect
- Removed sound if other player activated a PowerUp
- Start position for events is now not randomized - it's always position 8 (last one)
- Adjusted booster refill speed
- Added 4 new achievements
- UI: Optimized on screen keyboard keys shown
- UI: Notification icon with "New" is added to the events preview in the main menu, if you haven't participated in this event yet
- UI: Add outline to the in game "On Screen" info text for better readabliliy
- UI: Various improvements
- Tracks: Various improvements
- Vehicle Settings: Various improvements
- Updated Unity version
Bug Fixes
- Fixed keyboard assignment for the Media Player controls - if you want to choose the same key as before, it was responding with "This key is already used", even if it was used for this command
- Motorbikes, Quads, F1 cars and Sprint Cars have an avatar sitting in it. While exploding, this one was not blended out, and this looked strange...
- Settings: Resolution was always rested to the default resolution of the monitor, if you entered the settings again
- Vehicle driving behavior fixes
- PowerUp anchor on vehicles had sometimes strange visual behavior
- Various UI fixes
- Various bug fixes
What is Next?
Next release is a smaller one. Scope is not yet fully defined... But I keep you updated.
Changed files in this update