Local Challenges are available

What has changed?

Now "Smells Like Burnt Rubber" has local challenges, one more PowerUp and four new achievements were added to the game.

Also, "Steam Remote Play" is now enabled. Thanks to "SvenEvils Playground", who tested it!

"SvenEvils Playground" Curator Page: https://store.steampowered.com/curator/8485829-SvenEvils-Playground/

Local Challenges

You can play as single player or in local splitscreen mode with your friends in 14 challenges. Can you beat them all?

New PowerUp: Booster Dash



The Booster Dash PowerUp does the same, as the normal Booster Dash - but it will not use 1/3 of your booster fuel.

UI Improvements

Again, some UI improvements. For example, a notification icon for the events, to indicated, that a new event has started, and you haven't played it yet.

And I added an outline for the "on screen" info text:

As usual, the full list of changes can be found below.

All changes

Here is the full list:

Improvements

Added local single player/co-op challenges

Enabled "Steam Remote Play"

New PowerUp: Booster Dash

Reworked explosion effect

Removed sound if other player activated a PowerUp

Start position for events is now not randomized - it's always position 8 (last one)

Adjusted booster refill speed

Added 4 new achievements

UI: Optimized on screen keyboard keys shown

UI: Notification icon with "New" is added to the events preview in the main menu, if you haven't participated in this event yet

UI: Add outline to the in game "On Screen" info text for better readabliliy

UI: Various improvements

Tracks: Various improvements

Vehicle Settings: Various improvements

Updated Unity version

Bug Fixes

Fixed keyboard assignment for the Media Player controls - if you want to choose the same key as before, it was responding with "This key is already used", even if it was used for this command

Motorbikes, Quads, F1 cars and Sprint Cars have an avatar sitting in it. While exploding, this one was not blended out, and this looked strange...

Settings: Resolution was always rested to the default resolution of the monitor, if you entered the settings again

Vehicle driving behavior fixes

PowerUp anchor on vehicles had sometimes strange visual behavior

Various UI fixes

Various bug fixes

What is Next?

Next release is a smaller one. Scope is not yet fully defined... But I keep you updated.