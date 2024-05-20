Major patch 1.4.105 + Farm DLC!

Dear cafe owners,

We are pleased to announce the release of a major patch for Cafe Owner Simulator, containing many improvements and exciting new features that will enhance your gameplay.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2742990/Cafe_Owner_Simulator__Farm_DLC/

This update brings significant improvements including a new user interface, a wide selection of new furniture and improved animations for both customers and employees. In addition, we have addressed several critical issues to ensure a smoother and more enjoyable game play. Below is a detailed list of additions and fixes included in this update:

Added:

New user interface

Lots of new furniture

New animations for customers and workers

Customers can now sit at tables together instead of one per table

Improved paint system

Fixed:

Textures have been optimized, and RAM and VRAM usage has also been optimized

The game would sometimes crash when trying to remove debris or leaves

Game crashed due to tornado issues

Sometimes, after taking a customer's order, the customer would get stuck and the game would crash

Player could not move green dishes to the menu if there were no green ingredients for them

Various notification issues

Some UI elements overlap with others

Font size issues on different resolutions

An issue that caused Avazon to sometimes not work in mail missions

Critical popcorn issue where ordering popcorn blocked the cooking process

Problems with hamburgers and doner related products and green highlighting on the menu screen

Problems with some dishes and their ingredients

Unable to paint some parts of the ceiling in post jobs

Fixed some translations

Problems with using tools, in particular pressing F, G and RMB

Problems with repairing windows in post jobs 4 and 5

Clients would sometimes appear in the wrong place

Players had free space in the fridge but could not buy ingredients

Trash on tables was not accounted for in the trash user interface

Post missions 5 and 6 incorrectly displayed new logos after completion

In post mission 7, the player could pick up trash in the cafe next to the door

UI issue with achievement screen on ultra-wide screens

When starting the game from the beginning without saves, the game asked to delete old saves

Critical issue where furniture would disappear when loading the game

Problem with current weather indicator texts

Tiles are often not highlighted when placing floors

Debris on new tables levitates in the air

After a tornado, some players could not find trash

If all kitchen furniture and tables were placed before a task with smoke detectors, the task with food boxes did not progress.

We are also happy to announce that our team is hard at work on the next patch, which will feature new levels and new post missions. These additions are designed to bring new challenges and exciting content to make your experience in Cafe Owner Simulator dynamic and enjoyable.

Thank you for your continued support and valuable feedback. Stay tuned for updates and happy running!

Best wishes,

Second Reality team.

