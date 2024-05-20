Update Ver. 0.7.12.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14419679 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 04:33:06 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

Thank you for enjoying Fight Crab 2.

Today, we have updated to Ver. 0.7.12.0.

Ver. 0.7.12.0

Feature Changes

Parts broken off bosses will now disappear after a certain amount of time.

Rotary blade weapons such as the saw blade, buzzsaw, and chainsaw can now deal great durability damage to destructible objects.

Pinching an opponent's weapon will now deal durability damage to the weapon.

Cannon shots will now stagger the opponent on hit.

The scooter and tricycle will now weigh differently depending on the condition of the crab riding them.

Fixes

Spectating a Room Match will no longer add that match to your battle record.

Fixed a bug that caused certain character combinations in player names to convert the whole name into lowercase.

Fixed synchronization problems with opponent Crab Balls in online matches.

Balancing

Adjusted the parameters of the chainsaw.

Stability buffed: Spider crab, carrier crab, metal crab, king crab, Tasmanian Giant, Carribean spider crab, coconut crab

Stability nerfed: Moon crab, red claw crab, golden crab, elbow crab

Recovery ability buffed: Blue crab, red rock crab, red frog crab

Recovery ability nerfed: Sponge crab

We hope you continue to enjoy Fight Crab 2!

