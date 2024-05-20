Update Ver. 0.7.12.0

Hi everyone,
Thank you for enjoying Fight Crab 2.
Today, we have updated to Ver. 0.7.12.0.
Ver. 0.7.12.0
Feature Changes
- Parts broken off bosses will now disappear after a certain amount of time.
- Rotary blade weapons such as the saw blade, buzzsaw, and chainsaw can now deal great durability damage to destructible objects.
- Pinching an opponent's weapon will now deal durability damage to the weapon.
- Cannon shots will now stagger the opponent on hit.
- The scooter and tricycle will now weigh differently depending on the condition of the crab riding them.
Fixes
- Spectating a Room Match will no longer add that match to your battle record.
- Fixed a bug that caused certain character combinations in player names to convert the whole name into lowercase.
- Fixed synchronization problems with opponent Crab Balls in online matches.
Balancing
- Adjusted the parameters of the chainsaw.
- Stability buffed: Spider crab, carrier crab, metal crab, king crab, Tasmanian Giant, Carribean spider crab, coconut crab
- Stability nerfed: Moon crab, red claw crab, golden crab, elbow crab
- Recovery ability buffed: Blue crab, red rock crab, red frog crab
- Recovery ability nerfed: Sponge crab
We hope you continue to enjoy Fight Crab 2!
