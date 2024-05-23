Kubikon 3D is out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 14418783 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 17:06:30 UTC by Wendy

I'm thrilled to announce that Kubikon is now available on Steam. Step into the colorful world of cubes now!

Explore and Compete

With dozens of levels, Kubikon challenges your skills and courage. In ranked mode, you can compete with players worldwide and climb the leaderboard. For a more relaxed experience, casual mode offers endlessly replayable levels that rearrange themselves differently every time. You can play with a mouse, keyboard, or your favorite gamepad!

Create and Share

Unleash your creativity with our built-in level editor. Design your own puzzles and share them with friends or the global community through Steam Workshop.

Join the Community

Got feedback, questions, or just want to share your initial victories (or amusing defeats)? I'm all ears! Join the community on Discord. Your insights make Kubikon 3D even better.

Thank you for your support! Dive into the world of Kubikon and start playing now!

Petr Kubicek aka KUBI Games