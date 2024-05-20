Update 1.2 Release Notes

With this update, a set of 3 new Secrets have been added as modes that will unlock when meeting specific requirements adding twists and turns as well as challenges to how you may approach the depths of Gallowspire.

Additionally, this update adds some quality of life improvements for some of the Martial Weapons that fell short in usefulness and power level in comparison to other available options.

NEW

New Secrets have been added!

Secrets 7, 8 and 9 are now available to unlock ;)

Achievements tied to Secret 7,8, and 9 are now available.

2 Hidden Achievements tied to New and pre existing Secrets are also now available to unlock. Will you become the Dungeon Master?

“Secret 9”

“Secret 9” is unique compared to all other modes currently available.

There are restrictions as to when it can be used.

Using “Secret 9” will not grant completion status (Gold text) to other Secrets when used together but their bonus to Gold and EXP will be retained.

A new Card has been added for those with a surplus of Gold in their caches. We hope that its expensive nature will bring a smile to the face of those who choose to collect and upgrade it.

BALANCE CHANGES

General Changes

All Flaming Skull enemy types are now immune to slowdowns.

Minibosses are now immune to slow downs.

Achievement Changes

Battle Medicine achievement has had its requirement reduced from 50 to 20.

Adjustments to Martial Weapons

A large number of changes have been made to the lesser used Martial Weapons in order for them to become more suitable and viable choices when using both the Rogue and the Fighter class. Please note that some of these changes are greatly related to and directly affect some of the new Secrets that were added.

Fighter & Rogue:

The Gauntlet felt underwhelming and hard to use as it needed frontal positioning. This has been addressed by making Gauntlet now attacking nearby enemies. Rapier has been massively improved by increasing its size. Max level Rapier should now be a great option for Rogue and Fighter alike.

Gauntlet

Changed from frontal to nearby enemies.

Rapier

Size has been increased.

Fighter:

The Lance has been greatly improved to be a focus-fire weapon that is now much faster and packs a much bigger punch.

Lance

Max DMG has been increased substantially from 300 to 1500.

Cooldown has decreased.

Range has been changed to be a fixed 6.

Size has been decreased from 1.5 to 1.

Can be manually aimed.

Longsword

The Longsword is meant to be the Fighter’s signature weapon that should be dealing high damage in an area near them as they risk themselves in melee range of enemies. This has been greatly improved for Fighter users in attempts to make this weapon more appealing to the melee playstyle.

Starting cooldown has been increased from 1.5 to 2.

Maximum damage has been increased from 260 to 500.

Remains a frontal weapon for the Fighter that changes to double-hit when reaching 100%+, effectively becoming a 1000 damage weapon when hitting an enemy twice.

Hammer

Damage has increased.

Size has been increased.

Range has been increased.

Cooldown has been set to a fixed duration

Rogue:

Dagger

Size has been changed from a static value of 2 to increasing value from 2 to 3.

Class Abilities / Passives / Talent Changes

Fighter

Ultimate Ability - Shield Wall

Armor during Shield Wall has been increased from 25 to 50.

Block rate during Shield Wall has been increased from 25 to 50.

Rogue

Talent Passive Abilities

Some of the lesser used Talent Passives have had their values increased in order to make them more of an appealing choices for Rogue players.

Powerful sneak duration has been increased from 3 to 4.

duration has been increased from 3 to 4. Deadly Caltrops damage has been tripled.

Wizard

Talents

Force Mastery has had its power greatly increased per Rank.

has had its power greatly increased per Rank. Rank 1 has been increased from 75% of your INT to 100%

Rank 2 has been increased from 150% of your INT to 300%

Rank 3 has been increased from 225% of your INT to 600%

Rank 4 has been increased from 300% of your INT to 900%

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with Pain Tolerance that was showing up as percentages instead of full values.

Fixed an issue where Controllers could no longer toggle the Quest menu in-game

Fixed an issue where Companions could not use Potions during both Local and Remote Coop

Fixed some general text-related issues

Made some major performance improvements

Special Request

@Ghost78 said he had nothing more to spend gold on. We made something new.. just for you!

Thank you for supporting us and let the search for the new Secrets begin!