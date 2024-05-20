Rumble Club 1.1 - Enter Gadget Game!

Share · View all patches · Build 14415999 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 17:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Version 1.1 of Rumble Club has just gone live, including a brand new game mode. If you like the game’s whacky gadgets, this one’s for you!

Introducing Gadget Game

In Rumble Club’s newest game mode, you’ve always got a Gadget at your disposal. Secure an elimination with a Gadget to automatically upgrade to another Gadget. Get 10 eliminations and win!

Play Gadget Game in the Points Mode playlist, and look for Gadget Game Only to show up as an event!



Here’s everything else new in Rumble Club v1.1:

See your Quest progress on the Elimination and Match Complete screen without having to go all the way out to the main menu

If you play in a Private Match with 16 total people, you’ll get Quest Progress

See a bug or something fishy in a match? Go to the replay and Report it to the Development team for investigation!

Sunset Shallows map now supports Deathmatch

Increased the speed that you can tap through Battle Pass rewards

Balance

Flower Pots can be thrown further and apply a strike when they explode

TNT now applies 2 strikes when it explodes

Ice Cubes from Ice Machine Gadgets last half as long to prevent clusters of ice cubes from piling up and creating a big mess in the area.

Added some more holes and danger to King of the Tilt to create more exciting fights in some areas where there was not enough danger.

Improved Item spawners on Punchie Plaza 2v2 and 4v4 to make the matches more interesting.

Increased the movement speed but decreased the maneuverability of the starting and respawn balloon item.

Updated the charge time for the Punch Tank. Instead of 0.75 to get to a 1 strike shot it now only takes 0.5 seconds to get to the first charge level. The second charge level is unchanged at 1.5 total seconds.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an exploit that allowed players to drop a stunned player they are carrying

Fixed numerous instances where Punchies could balance on rooftops

Fixed more instances of mismatched end-game placements

Other performance and loading improvements

Idle Anvil

The punchie overseers are watching you. If they catch you idling in a bad place on the map they will drop an anvil on your head. You have been warned.