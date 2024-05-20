Share · View all patches · Build 14415598 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 14:19:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! Today, the coliseum update launches! The new coliseum game mode features you being trapped in a box and forced to collect wands. (when you put it that way, it doesn't sound too fun, but trust me...)

There's also a new shop that works a bit differently, and contains a couple more items:

You can also find all of the classic items too:

There are new buffed enemies in coliseum mode: (the screenshot doesn't really do the particle effect justice tho)

By popular demand, the enemies now have a chance to drop health potions! This is an attempt to make the game less punishing while keeping most of the difficulty.

Also, this is pretty minor, but defeating the boss in the normal game now refills your mana, making the game right after a boss fight a little less annoying.

I hope you enjoy this update! Please let me know what you think.

-Vincent

(artist rendering of me working on the game:)

