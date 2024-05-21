Update 5 Now Released | WASD Controls, New Skills, New Monster Girls, Story!

Share · View all patches · Build 14415597 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 20:33:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello Monster Girl Lovers,

We're back with the first major update of 2024!

This update contains 3 new monster girls, a bunch of new skills and a new way to obtain and expand the skills for your party members via improv weapons!

The game finally supports modern WASD controls!

We've also fixed an extensive amount of bugs and issues reported to us over the past months.

Changelog:



New Content:



The Game Now Supports WASD Movement!

Added 3 New Monster Girls!

Added a new monster girl the "Dark Doppelganger" She has one H-Scene and can be recruited. She is a special variant of doppelganger.

Added a new monster girl the "Corpse Bride" She has one H-Scene and can be recruited. You'll find her in the mansion!

Added a new monster girl the "Zombie Girl" She has one H-Scene and can be recruited. Don't believe her appearance!

Added more to the main story, it continues upon entering the Spooky Mansion!

Monster recruitment is now (hopefully) working in the Cheat Room!

Added around 50 new skills and some new states, we've added many more skills focused on pleasure based attacks as well as fleshing out existing characters/enemies so that they have more versatility and usefulness.

Added around 40 new skill animations to go with some of the new skills.

Added a whole bunch of new items and pieces of equipment, 55 to be exact! Some have special features as described below!

Improvised Weapons now each have a unique skill attached to them that can only be used when the weapon is equipped. Using the AP system, you can master the skill by using the weapon in battle and earning enough AP points. Once you've mastered the skill, you can use it without having the weapon equipped!

Added some more little secrets and bits of flavour around the world.

Added some more locked chests in some locations.

Fixes and Tweaks:



The Goldeka Card Beasts tournament has been overhauled and fixed. Please try to break it!

Fixed issue of some party members not swapping correctly when recruiting new monster girls with a full party.

Fixed Hellhound triggering Dragon Girl temptation event and Dryad Game Over (Somehow).

Fixed some more collision issues in Goldeka.

Fixed typos in Second Campsite and Lass Request scene.

Fixed Lamia fight in pyramid being triggerable multiple times.

Fixed guard that replaces thrall by the whipping post in Goldeka being invisible.

Using steal no longer removes the gold from enemies drop pool, it is now extra bonus gold.

Increased the chance to steal items with steal skill.

Weakness and Resistance text now properly appears during battles when using attacks based on enemy strengths/weaknesses.

Added the Mansion to the Telestone menu.

Added a lever to the Pyramid Puzzle that resets the statues to prevent players getting stuck.

Improved Controller Integration

Improved performance in some areas, especially achievement triggers and other background events.

Improved behaviour of boat to stop players getting stranded after teleporting or loading saved games, it will now reset either to its original position or docking locations specified on the islands depending on where you are when you leave locations. It is a bit of a dirty fix but it'll stop frustrating situations for now until we can implement a better solution.

Goldeka port can now be re-entered from the boat dock if you decide to dock there or just want to re-enter the city.

Added Goldeka Port to the teleport menu for faster access to the boat spawn location.

More Fixes to TeleStones being able to be used during special scenes which would cause them to break.

Escape Scrolls have been adjusted and fixed in many places, they should work as intended in all dungeon locations now.

Game now correctly shows an icon on the task bar and window.

Current Known Issues to be fixed in follow up updates:



Story Skips are still disabled as they are not functioning correctly, after much work, we've made the decision to push the update without this function for the time being. It is far too buggy for us to push out just yet. There is a lot that we need to change in the back end in order to get it working more smoothly. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Actions in the Cheat Room may still cause bugs or strange things to happen during the story. (having certain characters before you are supposed to and etc.) We'll continue to patch it when issues are discovered.

For the time being, we have disabled the ability to recruit boss characters in the cheat room to avoid it causing conflicts during the story, once we've fixed some of the backend systems we'll be able to enable this function.

Some story dialogue CGs are missing flavour, more flavour text and etc will come in further updates. Especially we will be going back and touching up some cutscenes and dialogue to make them a bit more impactful.

Coming Next:



A Complete Graphical Overhaul to make the game look more unique.

More monster girls to fit the new areas. Coming next are some wild monster girls for the northern world map area, some Succubi and more!

Adding a bunch of new H-Scene sound effects to help set the mood. (they are already almost ready but need some tweaks).

More Main Story

More Side Content

We hope you enjoy!

More content is coming as well as more monster girls, the game isn't over yet!

If you find any bugs or have any issues, don't hesitate to post in the forums or get in touch with us, it helps us squash them as they are discovered.

Happy Hunting!

MGGEDev