Age of Water update for 20 May 2024

Update 1.0.12.3062

Share · View all patches · Build 14415264 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 11:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added function to allow mass-disassembly of items in the inventory.
  • A new item has been introduced that allows a player to reset the skills of a selected crew member. This item can be found in the store at the base.
  • Fixed “Best of the Best” achievement. All players who fulfilled the requirements for it will get it automatically after logging into the game.
  • Improved gamepad map navigation. It is possible to put a mark in the map corner.
  • Fixed medallion reward display in the Convoy mission.
  • Fixed some unexpected death cases for enemies.
  • Post offices now treated as respawn points when sunk.
  • Excessive force can now break the drag rope.
  • Fixed jumping crew icons while in emergency mode.
  • Some localization fixes.

