Update 1.0.12.3062

- Added function to allow mass-disassembly of items in the inventory.
- A new item has been introduced that allows a player to reset the skills of a selected crew member. This item can be found in the store at the base.
- Fixed “Best of the Best” achievement. All players who fulfilled the requirements for it will get it automatically after logging into the game.
- Improved gamepad map navigation. It is possible to put a mark in the map corner.
- Fixed medallion reward display in the Convoy mission.
- Fixed some unexpected death cases for enemies.
- Post offices now treated as respawn points when sunk.
- Excessive force can now break the drag rope.
- Fixed jumping crew icons while in emergency mode.
- Some localization fixes.
