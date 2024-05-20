The day is finally here! Prism Indigo DX is out now on Steam, with a 10% discount until May 27th!



To celebrate, and to ensure the game is in the best state possible, the game has been updated to v1.7. Details of the update are listed at the bottom of the announcement.

For me, getting to release a game on Steam is the culmination of almost 20 years of game development. I'd like to thank everyone who has supported me on this journey - and if you're reading this, that includes you, too! I hope that this will be the first of many Steam releases to come.

Additions

"Exit Game" menu option (DX version only)

Changes

Locked achievements are now shaded out

Icons for locked Compendium entries are now shaded out

Toned down some of the Stage 6 waves

Improved the Options menu interface

Adjusted the alignment of various menus

Bolded the titles on the game mode and difficulty menus

Bug Fixes