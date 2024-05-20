Update TAXINAUT version 0.8.92 WIN_EARLY

Share · View all patches · Build 14414650 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 13:09:17 UTC by Wendy

I'm slowly crawling my way to version 0.9. This update adds hazardous regions to space.

https://youtu.be/4BxJ2-jtLnk

Some of the other fixes and changes:

Fix possible crash during warp.

Show title-screen background image darker to make the title-screen look less messy in some cases.

new "adios" and "oops" quit screen.

If crash is because of alt-F4 then it now shows the normal 'adios' but adds a message to reques that if the user used alt-F4 because TAXINAUT was hanging to send the crash-file to me.

Fix mobs sometimes spawning (e.g. Haion) inside range where mobs are faded but still visible (making spawned Mob appear to pop in to view).

Fix toggle minimap button images wrong way around and sometimes not updating to correct state when transitioning from day to night or vice versa.

Fix transporter sometimes slowly moving off when you approach it.

Fix transporter appearing twice when booking ticket inside Station then leaving Station, then entering Station again and then leaving again.

Having taxi-company membership when entering a system of a company that

is active in that system will automatically make the hazardous regions, gate network and all habitats known. NPCs now sometimes have a SYSTEM MAP Topic that makes the hazardous regions, gate network and all Habitats of the current system known.

Information sells a SYSTEM MAP of the current system (same as above).

SystemDetails etc. will now always show Gate network Indicator when the system has one (before it would only show it for those system that had a checkpoint station).

Fix possible mobs colliding with the Player during the Warp spin-up (and even after) sometimes causing TAXINAUT to hang.

Ram-jam Item that gives a short boost and causes damage to other Mobs hit while keeping damage to the Player low (check your home-store or army footlocker).

When in widescreen and sliding open the control-pane it can now either push the main-view back to the normal view-mode or just slide over the widescreen main-view depending on setting slide main-view on control-pane toggle.

I don't know exactly yet what's up next. Probably some bug fixes etc. and then I'll make it version 0.9 unless something else comes up. After version 0.9 it will be mostly more planets, mobs, etc. that I will be adding until version 1.0.