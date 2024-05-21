V1.9 - Multiplayer Co-op & PvP

Hi everyone,

Multiplayer is here! This is a bit of a soft launch so there are a selection of co-op and PvP maps to play while I iron out any issues, made any further refinements made from player feedback and do a further AI pass. I'll add more maps based on the favourite modes and map types.

Co-op Campaign

There are currently two peaceful missions and two military co-op missions where you'll need to work together with a friend towards the shared goals co-ordinating your exploration and tactics while sharing resources using the new shared storage yard.

Shared Storage Yard

This is a new building available in multiplayer mode. Once both players construct the matching parts of the building over the territory border you'll be able to share resources by simply setting rules as normal and then the other player's buildings will be able to source resources from your storage as if it was any other building in their colony.

If you'd like more co-op campaign maps let me know!

PvP

There are three initial PvP maps of differing lengths to play:

Duel - Compete against another player on a single island to see who can make the most money in 9 months. Sell early, rush for territory or sneak about the back of the island?

- Compete against another player on a single island to see who can make the most money in 9 months. Sell early, rush for territory or sneak about the back of the island? The Eye - Battle for ownership of runestones - a small one will earn you 1 point per day, while a large one will earn you 2 points each day. Make sure your supply lines to the frontline are good as you fight to see who collect the most points by the end of the 12 month timer.

- Battle for ownership of runestones - a small one will earn you 1 point per day, while a large one will earn you 2 points each day. Make sure your supply lines to the frontline are good as you fight to see who collect the most points by the end of the 12 month timer. Five Islands - Starting on each side of the map, get your boats up and running and decide where to land your expeditions or harass the enemies' colonies while selling what resources you can spare. It's a race to $2000!

If you'd like more PvP maps let me know!

Live Score Widget

A new feature for multiplayer games is the live score widget on the left hand side of the screen. This allows you to keep track of how each player is progressing on the victory conditions without having to open the mission info panel. You can toggle it on and off using the arrow.

Network Players Panel

You can view player's network info on a new panel in the top left of the screen. A slow ping should not make much difference to the gameplay but if a player is consistently below 60fps other players' games will have to pause sometimes to allow the player to catch up.

Game Speed

A multiplayer game will default to 2x speed but the speed can be changed if all players agree using the game speed request system in the top right of the screen.

Desyncs

If a game does desync it should automatically recover after 20-30 seconds. If anything else goes wrong try saving and reloading the game. Please report any issues to me at dev@codebyfire.com or on Discord (https://discord.gg/thecolonists).

So find a friend and work together in the co-op campaign or battle it out for supremacy - good luck!

Release Notes

V1.9.0.5

New road/path placement functionality - hold [Alt] to continue a new road/path from completed road/path

[Multiplayer] Private games now use the host's region for improved ping

[Multiplayer] Fixed AI going storage yard crazy

[Multiplayer] Fixed client getting stuck on 'waiting for host to submit' at end of co-op military game

[Multiplayer] Fixed potential region-based issue with joining games

[Multiplayer] Fixed co-op military games getting stuck on waiting screen for clients after victory screen

[DLC] Fixed bug where game complete would not trigger if only one tile of crashed colony ship was inside territory

Fixed territory overlay being offset by one tile when placing a harbour

Fixed graphical issue in military/multiplayer game where you'd sometimes get black corners in tiles when expanding territory

Fixed errant line on transport section of technology overview screen

V1.9.0.4

[Multiplayer] Fixed issue with some players joining a game by temporarily hard-coding region selection

V1.9.0.3

[Multiplayer] Smoothed out some game complete issues for clients in co-op campaign maps

[Multiplayer] Added client-save message when host is saving game

V1.9.0.2

[Multiplayer] Fixed Duel PvP map's time limit being 1 month instead of 9 months

[Multiplayer] Fixed repeatedly trying to join a game with the wrong password sometimes getting stuck

V1.9.0.1

[Multiplayer] Fixed first co-op campaign loading the wrong map

[Multiplayer] Fixed instance of hosting a game, leaving, then trying to load a multiplayer game generating an error

[Multiplayer] Fixed close button not working on multiplayer scenario selection

[Multiplayer] Fixed text and icon on runestone capture notification

[Multiplayer] Fixed text on shared storage yard notification

V1.9.0