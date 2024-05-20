[Emergency Maintenance] May 20, 2024

Dear Adventurers,

We apologize for the inconvenience, but Blessed Unleashed PC will be undergoing temporary maintenance.

Server Temporary Maintenance

Duration: May 20, 2024, at 11:00 UTC+8 / 20:00 PST / 05:00 CET

Servers to be maintained: All servers

Estimated maintenance time: 1-2 hours

Content

Opening of the Ordo Chess Activity - We will be introducing the Aldo Chess activity, which will run from May 20th until May 30th.

Activity Details

• Duration: After Maintenance on May 20, 2024 - before Maintenance on May 30, 2024

• The event NPC can be found near the Carzacor Plaza Square.



• The NPC will assign daily Ordo Chess tasks. Completing these tasks will earn you chessboard rotations.

• During the Ordo game, the number of rotations determines the distance traveled. Reaching a grid allows you to collect marked items.

• Upon completing a full circle on the chessboard, you will receive a reward for completing it.

• The Lumena store will offer premium tickets for the chessboard, allowing you to specify the number of steps to proceed on the grid.

If you encounter any issues or have suggestions for our game, please don't hesitate to contact us.

Thank you for your continuous support and love for Bless Unleased!

Sincerely,

Bless Unleased VALOFE Team