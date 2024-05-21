Share · View all patches · Build 14409600 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy

Endless mode adjustment patch note

Don't Kill Them All

Our campaign for Don't Kill Them All has 1000 backers! Check out our Kickstarter campaign if you haven't yet, or add us to your wishlist on Steam now!

v1.4.1 patch notes

New features:

Game over screen skip button added: You can now press the interact button during the scoring animation on the game over screen to fast-forward through it.

Balance changes:

Enemy HP Progression : Adjusted the enemy HP progression curve in endless mode to provide a greater challenge and better match the players' scaling power. Loop 1 HP Multiplier: 2 → 3 Loop 2 HP Multiplier: 5 → 10 Loop 3 HP Multiplier: 9 → 25 Loop 4 HP Multiplier: 14 → 50 Loop 5 HP Multiplier: 20 → 100 From Loop 6 onwards, the HP multiplier increases by 100 for each subsequent loop.

Prevent self-inflicted damage from ejecting a plank from the ship

Golden bottle now increases paddle attack damage by 10%

Equipping multiple Light Fan trinkets now adds additional projectiles. Light Fan projectiles now synergizes with other paddle enhancements such as elemental effects, additional damage, size and speed.

Bug Fixes: