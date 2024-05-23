Update 15 | Hotfix 3

Share · View all patches · Build 14401819 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 10:06:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

We've just deployed Hotfix 3 to all platforms.

[15.0] Some skirmish achievements do not progress/unlock despite meeting the criteria after the new 15.0 update

[RCON] Admin message pop-up doesn't register the changed keyboard input

We have addressed this by exposing the keybind to the Keybindings Menu:

Dialog Ok

Dialog Cancel

Dialog Ignore

These by default will be bound to the Y, N & I keys however can be changed to any preference.

[Mortain][D6] Walls presents collision issues and physics

[Mortain] Birch Tree asset has no bullet collision

[Mortain] Birch Tree Asset presents bullet collision on its branches

[Mortain] Light tank can become stuck on rubble

[Mortain][E5] Player can get stuck if they try to vault over a pile of stones

[Mortain] Assets created along a spline are different between the Editor & the client

[Mortain] [B3] Player locomotion is hindered by collision on the following assets & locations

This should generally fix any instances where you can get hindered / stuck when navigating rubble found across the map.



Thank you for your continued support and feedback. Next up, 15.1 - more details coming soon!