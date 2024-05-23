Update 15 | Hotfix 3

Hello everyone,
We've just deployed Hotfix 3 to all platforms.
-
[15.0] Some skirmish achievements do not progress/unlock despite meeting the criteria after the new 15.0 update
-
[RCON] Admin message pop-up doesn't register the changed keyboard input
We have addressed this by exposing the keybind to the Keybindings Menu:
- Dialog Ok
- Dialog Cancel
- Dialog Ignore
These by default will be bound to the Y, N & I keys however can be changed to any preference.
- [Mortain][D6] Walls presents collision issues and physics
- [Mortain] Birch Tree asset has no bullet collision
- [Mortain] Birch Tree Asset presents bullet collision on its branches
- [Mortain] Light tank can become stuck on rubble
- [Mortain][E5] Player can get stuck if they try to vault over a pile of stones
- [Mortain] Assets created along a spline are different between the Editor & the client
- [Mortain] [B3] Player locomotion is hindered by collision on the following assets & locations
-
- This should generally fix any instances where you can get hindered / stuck when navigating rubble found across the map.
Thank you for your continued support and feedback. Next up, 15.1 - more details coming soon!
Changed files in this update