 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Need for Speed™ Unbound update for 21 May 2024

NFS Unbound Vol. 7: Drift & Drag

Share · View all patches · Build 14399736 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 08:59:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Discover new feels for classic skills in Need for Speed Unbound Vol. 7: Drift & Drag (inspired by NFS Underground), as we continue on the journey to deliver the ultimate NFS experience in one place for the first time.

This volume reintroduces Drift and Drag modes along with League progression, all updated for the modern era, and is complemented by the arrival of the fully customizable Ford Mustang Dark Horse '24 and BMW M3 Competition Touring '23. New Drift mode comes with improved handling for Drift builds, while Drag mode revives manual gear shifting and lane switching skills.

The League, a revamped progression system that’s intended to enrich the single player experience in Free Roam, has players challenging new Rival Racers throughout the volume in head-to-head competition to win their cars.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1846380/Need_for_Speed_Unbound/

As always, a new Speed Pass and optional Premium track offers 75 total tiers of unlockable customization content. A Premium Speed Pass is available as well.

*Requires NFS Unbound (sold separately) and all game updates.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1846381
  • Loading history…
English Depot 1846382
  • Loading history…
German Depot 1846383
  • Loading history…
French Depot 1846384
  • Loading history…
Italian Depot 1846385
  • Loading history…
Korean Depot 1846386
  • Loading history…
Spanish - Spain Depot 1846387
  • Loading history…
Simplified Chinese Depot 1846388
  • Loading history…
Traditional Chinese Depot 1846389
  • Loading history…
Japanese Depot 1958732
  • Loading history…
Polish Depot 1958733
  • Loading history…
Arabic Depot 1958734
  • Loading history…
Portuguese - Brazil Depot 1958735
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link