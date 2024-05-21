NFS Unbound Vol. 7: Drift & Drag

Discover new feels for classic skills in Need for Speed Unbound Vol. 7: Drift & Drag (inspired by NFS Underground), as we continue on the journey to deliver the ultimate NFS experience in one place for the first time.

This volume reintroduces Drift and Drag modes along with League progression, all updated for the modern era, and is complemented by the arrival of the fully customizable Ford Mustang Dark Horse '24 and BMW M3 Competition Touring '23. New Drift mode comes with improved handling for Drift builds, while Drag mode revives manual gear shifting and lane switching skills.

The League, a revamped progression system that’s intended to enrich the single player experience in Free Roam, has players challenging new Rival Racers throughout the volume in head-to-head competition to win their cars.

As always, a new Speed Pass and optional Premium track offers 75 total tiers of unlockable customization content. A Premium Speed Pass is available as well.

*Requires NFS Unbound (sold separately) and all game updates.