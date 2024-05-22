May 22 Content Update
- New Relationship Chronicle: Maria Margarethe Kirch
- 4 new Outlaw mates added
- 5 new Grade 20 ships added
- Upgrade Ship Parts system added
- Upgrade Gear system added
- Set Representative Mate function added
