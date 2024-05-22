 Skip to content

Uncharted Waters Origin update for 22 May 2024

May 22 Content Update

May 22 Content Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

May 22 Content Update

  • New Relationship Chronicle: Maria Margarethe Kirch
  • 4 new Outlaw mates added
  • 5 new Grade 20 ships added
  • Upgrade Ship Parts system added
  • Upgrade Gear system added
  • Set Representative Mate function added

