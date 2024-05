Share · View all patches · Build 14398514 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 03:06:02 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Riders!

We will be having a Scheduled Maintenance in an Hour.

Please ensure to log out before the Maintenance to avoid any issues.

✍ Patch Notes Info: ✍

https://vfun-lounge.valofe.com/page/icarus-na/Maintenance/16201

📍 Official Home Page 📍

https://icarus-na.valofe.com/