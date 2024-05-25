 Skip to content

MAJOR JellyCar Worlds update for 25 May 2024

The Community Showcase begins!

25 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's time to celebrate the amazing JellyCar Worlds community! This update introduces the Community Showcase, an area for new packs of levels all created by JellyCar Worlds players, and selected by Walaber! Try out the first community level pack entitled "Theme Park", and look for more packs to be added in the future!

