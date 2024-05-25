It's time to celebrate the amazing JellyCar Worlds community! This update introduces the Community Showcase, an area for new packs of levels all created by JellyCar Worlds players, and selected by Walaber! Try out the first community level pack entitled "Theme Park", and look for more packs to be added in the future!
MAJOR JellyCar Worlds update for 25 May 2024
The Community Showcase begins!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1740931
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update