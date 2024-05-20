 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR Clownfield 2042 update for 20 May 2024

Unreleased Content Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14396611 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 23:06:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

No-clowns,

It's been quite a while since Clownfield received an update and there is a reason for that, but I would rather not get into it and focus on this update instead. If you have a question, I can clarify it for you in our discord.

Now, this update brings unreleased content from Clownfield (such as demo and testing levels for what never saw a public light). This content update includes:

  • Demo Helicopter
  • Demo Land Vehicles
  • Demo Tornado Physics
  • Unreleased music (in game's directory > Music)
  • New achievement
  • Fixed Discord Link in chat + added main menu button
  • M3 shotgun can now rapid fire (as per request on discord)
  • M3 shotgun now shoots explosive rounds (you heard that right)
  • Increased grenade launcher damage radius
  • Reduced camera-shake from explosions (for all explosive weapons)

Known bug:

Sometimes M3 Shotgun explosive rounds do not deal any if not proper damage in ClownZ to clown zombies. I'll revisit this bug sometimes in the future.

Happy hunting no-clowns!
Discord

Changed files in this update

Clownfield 2042 Content Depot 1591521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link