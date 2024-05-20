Unreleased Content Update

No-clowns,
It's been quite a while since Clownfield received an update and there is a reason for that, but I would rather not get into it and focus on this update instead. If you have a question, I can clarify it for you in our discord.
Now, this update brings unreleased content from Clownfield (such as demo and testing levels for what never saw a public light). This content update includes:
- Demo Helicopter
- Demo Land Vehicles
- Demo Tornado Physics
- Unreleased music (in game's directory > Music)
- New achievement
- Fixed Discord Link in chat + added main menu button
- M3 shotgun can now rapid fire (as per request on discord)
- M3 shotgun now shoots explosive rounds (you heard that right)
- Increased grenade launcher damage radius
- Reduced camera-shake from explosions (for all explosive weapons)
Known bug:
Sometimes M3 Shotgun explosive rounds do not deal any if not proper damage in ClownZ to clown zombies. I'll revisit this bug sometimes in the future.
Happy hunting no-clowns!
Discord
Changed files in this update