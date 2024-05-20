Unreleased Content Update

No-clowns,

It's been quite a while since Clownfield received an update and there is a reason for that, but I would rather not get into it and focus on this update instead. If you have a question, I can clarify it for you in our discord.

Now, this update brings unreleased content from Clownfield (such as demo and testing levels for what never saw a public light). This content update includes:

Demo Helicopter

Demo Land Vehicles

Demo Tornado Physics

Unreleased music (in game's directory > Music)

New achievement

Fixed Discord Link in chat + added main menu button

M3 shotgun can now rapid fire (as per request on discord)

M3 shotgun now shoots explosive rounds (you heard that right)

Increased grenade launcher damage radius

Reduced camera-shake from explosions (for all explosive weapons)

Known bug:

Sometimes M3 Shotgun explosive rounds do not deal any if not proper damage in ClownZ to clown zombies. I'll revisit this bug sometimes in the future.

Happy hunting no-clowns!

Discord