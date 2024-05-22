Tales of Kenzera™: ZAU Hotfix 1.1.1 notes

Today we released the 1.1.1 hotfix for Tales of Kenzera™: ZAU, which aims to resolve two issues that some players have encountered and reported to us.

Hotfix Notes

Resolved issue in which player could get soft locked during the second Great Spirit chase sequence.

Resolved issue in which player could get soft locked behind the door leading to the Highland mines.

Thank you all once again for your consistent feedback and support. It is an extremely useful resource for us to keep improving our game to make it all the better for you to play!

If you encounter any issues during your gameplay, please reach out and let us know here.

Looking for a community to discuss Tales of Kenzera™: ZAU? Come join the official Surgent Studios Discord server, where we have a dedicated section for the game for fans to discuss, share tricks and tips, share fan art and gameplay clips!

Did you enjoy your time in Tales of Kenzera™: ZAU? Please consider leaving us a Steam review! Your review can really help us out by letting other Steam users know your thoughts on the game as well as providing us great feedback that we can use to potentially make the game even better!

