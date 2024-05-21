Thank you for playing Project Mikahil.
As of 1:00 PM JST 5/21, we have updated the game to fix the following issues:
In Survival Mode, unused TSFs are incorrectly displayed in the drop settings.
Some proficiency data is not being displayed on the proficiency screen.
*The game may crash when receiving supply drops.
Please update your game via Steam and restart.
We thank you for your patience and apologize for the inconvenience.
[Bug Fixes and Update]
Thank you for playing Project Mikahil.
