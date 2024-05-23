Minor Patch v1.0.102.5

Got a fresh new patch for you!

Most important thing here is some save file safety fixes! We'll occasionally get reports of save files being corrupted for one reason or another. Some of these we're working to fix, and others are much less preventable, due to hardware crashes and such. So we figured a good place to start is to add a backup system.

If you ever need to access your backup file for some reason, it can be found in the same folder as your save file - but the game should load it automatically if something goes wrong with your main save.

GENERAL

ːGoOverː Added a save backup system that should help stem the tide (haha) of people losing progress due to save corruption. Ideally in a worst case scenario, folks will only lose one save point's worth of progress instead of ruining their entire file.

ːGoOverː Fixed an issue where having no readable files in your save list would show "new game" button even if some of them existed, but were corrupt

COMBAT

Fixed an issue where a certain colossal lategame enemy would not release you from a grab properly

You can now always use Spearfishing on said colossal enemy. It used to be only when they were in a specific animation, but this was unclear to players.

Fixed an issue where your hammer could attack as if it was the standard fork after a cutscene.

Fixed an issue where enemies could hit your dropped shell to hurt you. This was especially prevalent in the final boss fight.

LEVEL FIXES