Kepler Build Now Live

The "Kepler" build has now been promoted to default build for Starcom: Unknown Space. Since the previous default build was "Icarus", this is a significant update, incorporating the changes from both Jupiter and Kepler.

The biggest change is that the main storyline now has a proper ending, but there are lots of other updates of various magnitude, including a number of new side quests, factions, and more "off-path" regions.

Since both Jupiter and Kepler were made available for opt-in testing and dozens of players have reached the end, I feel confident that Kepler is at least pretty solid: there have been some issues reported, but few serious bugs as of the latest build.

Saves are not compatible between named builds, but if you were in the middle of a game, don't worry: you can always switch back to Icarus to finish your current game. See here for instructions and select "Icarus Rollback".

Here is a minimal-spoiler list of changes since Icarus:

Ending to main story line

Prologue opening transition

46 new planet anomalies

Anomaly "environment soundscapes"

New stories, side quests, factions, Easter Eggs

Improved guidance/fixes for missions where players commonly found themselves stuck

Numerous new character dialogues, crew prompts

New ship modules and technologies

New weapons, variants

Numerous balance changes

New enemy attacks, AI

NPCs now automatically aggro'd by attacks to their allies (unless also allied with aggressor)

Changes to fixed guns

New music tracks

New achievements

Mission "priority" indicator for main story critical missions

Newly unlocked techs highlighted

Ability to toggle mission goal tracking

Difficulty / skill roll modifiers now in 5% increments

Changed autosave timing

Fix for vsync not being saved

Engine turbo sound fades out

Improvements to game controller support

Fix for anomaly image change not reflected in log

Fix for projectiles, effects persisting after save game load

Various QoL improvements

Additional analytics

Performance optimizations

Early Access Content Progress

As with previous named builds, for comparison purposes, here are some metrics to give a rough sense as to how much content has been added to the game since it first entered Early Access almost 16 months ago:

Betelgeuse (Dec 2022, first Early Access version):

75 anomalies

1264 mission logic elements

25,000 words

Draconis (Jan 2023):

91 anomalies

1516 mission logic elements

29,000 words

Europa (Mar 2023):

111 possible anomalies

1839 mission logic elements

36,000 words

Fornax (May 2023):

120 possible anomalies

1990 mission logic elements

40,000 words

Ganymede (June 2023):

145 anomalies

2390 mission logic elements

48,000 words

Icarus (October 2023):

179 anomalies

3340 mission logic elements

64,000 words

Jupiter (January 2024):

197 possible anomalies

4329 mission logic elements

82,182 words

Kepler (current Default):

225 possible anomalies

4848 mission logic elements

90,400 words

For comparison, Starcom: Nexus had roughly ~195 anomalies and 65,000 words of text. It used a different mission system, so there's no clear comparison, but Starcom: Unknown Space definitely has significantly more mission logic and text.

There are still a number of features, fixes and content I'd like to add, but at this point I am starting to think about a 1.0 release, possibly later this summer. Although as I have said since the start of Early Access, the key determinant is how players feel about the state of the game.

Thanks for reading, and thanks for playing Starcom: Unknown Space!