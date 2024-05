Share · View all patches · Build 14393746 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 18:39:04 UTC by Wendy

We have a new build live with a few updates.

You can now toggle footprints on and off on your map in Settings under Gameplay.

Added Upgraded Headlamp Item to the Shop

Localization Updates

Thank you again to everyone who has played the game and for all of the feedback. It really means a lot to us.

-The Abrams Studios Team