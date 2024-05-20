RELEASE NOTE

Contract Tiers 🚪
◦ There are multiple tiers of contracts dependent of the karma negativity of the target
◦ The more negative karma the better rewards and contract loadout
◦ Contracts are now created only in your class
• Physical leaderboards 🏅
◦ All carriages are now equipped with physical leaderboards which show the best of best
◦ Most positive and negative karma, most kills and most credits are the current criteria
• Base walls buff 🛖
◦ Enjoy more safety in your bases because base HP was buffed
◦ T1 x6, T2 x3, T3 walls are the same
• Carousel menu 🛒
◦ All the important menus like party screen, journey, inventory live now under one carousel
• Explosive ear lottery 🧨
◦ Got any bandit, trespasser or even master bandit ears? You can now go into the laboratory under the botanical garden and get for them a random selection of all kinds of explosives
◦ With a lot of luck even the T3 ones!
• Weapons 🔫
◦ Recoil is now on all weapons
◦ Melee balance including lunge on the Maces and better lunge on the Knifes.
• Setup and balance ✅
◦ Slight speed up on refining
◦ Fruit healing properties are nerfed
◦ Shop prices almost doubled!
◦ Meganodes now require drills and mining turrets
◦ No T3 gear in respawn loadouts, T2 gear far more expensive
◦ Base upkeep is temporally turned off
◦ No-build zones fixes
◦ C1 carriage fixes
