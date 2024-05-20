RELEASE NOTE

Contract Tiers 🚪

◦ There are multiple tiers of contracts dependent of the karma negativity of the target

◦ The more negative karma the better rewards and contract loadout

◦ Contracts are now created only in your class

• Physical leaderboards 🏅

◦ All carriages are now equipped with physical leaderboards which show the best of best

◦ Most positive and negative karma, most kills and most credits are the current criteria

• Base walls buff 🛖

◦ Enjoy more safety in your bases because base HP was buffed

◦ T1 x6, T2 x3, T3 walls are the same

• Carousel menu 🛒

◦ All the important menus like party screen, journey, inventory live now under one carousel

• Explosive ear lottery 🧨

◦ Got any bandit, trespasser or even master bandit ears? You can now go into the laboratory under the botanical garden and get for them a random selection of all kinds of explosives

◦ With a lot of luck even the T3 ones!

• Weapons 🔫

◦ Recoil is now on all weapons

◦ Melee balance including lunge on the Maces and better lunge on the Knifes.

• Setup and balance ✅

◦ Slight speed up on refining

◦ Fruit healing properties are nerfed

◦ Shop prices almost doubled!

◦ Meganodes now require drills and mining turrets

◦ No T3 gear in respawn loadouts, T2 gear far more expensive

◦ Base upkeep is temporally turned off

◦ No-build zones fixes

◦ C1 carriage fixes