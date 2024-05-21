The Witcher 3 REDkit is now available!

The editor for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is now available for free for all owners of the game on PC.

Are you a player?

You’ll soon be able to enrich your time in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with a wealth of options. From alternate clothes and hairstyles to brand-new characters, environments, and more!

Simply browse Nexus Mods*, Steam Workshop or whatever modding platform you like best and enjoy all of the new content created by the community. Don’t know how to start? Check out our REDkit website or this quick and easy tutorial:



*If you use Nexus Mods’ Vortex for The Witcher 3, make sure to install the latest update!

Are you a modder?

You’re about to get your hands on the same set of tools that RED developers used to create The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt almost a decade ago — refurbished and adjusted to the needs of modders! It’s an end-to-end solution that gives you bigger freedom than ever before in customising all elements of the game.

The Witcher 3 REDkit is completely free for all owners of the game on PC! If you own The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt on Steam, simply claim the editor here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2684660/The_Witcher_3_REDkit/

Don’t know where to start? Not to worry! We’ve prepared a dedicated REDkit website where you will find a set of answers to frequently asked questions, a comprehensive documentation, as well as a series of video tutorials (coming soon)!