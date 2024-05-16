Snotcast #1 - Unicorns are trying to infiltrate the army of evil!

Welcome to a new week of „Snotcast – Evil News for the most evil servants!“

This week, we have a grotesque theory for you:

Rumor has it, that the Banshee’s little ghosts are secretly just unicorns in disguise, sent to infiltrate the armies of evil and weaken our forces from the inside!

They are disguising their bodies with magic and loose white sheets, while glamouring their horns into metal spikes to not raise suspicion!

And considering they are working closely with the Banshees, could they too be working for the forces of good?! All that shrieking does appear quite suspicious, now that one thinks about it more closely. A distraction so you don’t get too close to them and figure out their little ghosts‘ disguise, perhaps?!

What is their final goal, you ask? Who knows! Those disgusting forces of good work in mysterious ways. Maybe the want to smuggle enough spies in so they can destroy the Dungeon heart? Maybe they want to disable our carefully placed traps, or open the doors for their annoyingly stubborn companions, the dwarves?

We will have to investigate further. Rest assured, that you will find any hot new information right here!





Disclaimer: The Ultimate Evil would like to clarify that this is purely snot shitposting, and in no way an announcement of any evil content