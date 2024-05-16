 Skip to content

Nordic Ashes update for 16 May 2024

Update v1.0.3

Update v1.0.3 · Last edited 16 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!
Today’s patch-notes are as follow:

Improvements

  • KAOS can now keep Ascension crystals ːNA_Crystalː instead of being forced to use them.

Fixes

  • Fixed a navigation bug related to the ESC key in constellations.
  • Fixed a bug related to Gnöki’s gold poop where you weren’t able to fetch it in some cases.
  • Blud’s health bug is now fixed.
  • Talkor’s THE Coin first ascension description is now displayed correctly.
  • Fixed a bug related to hiding UI and not showing after opening the constellation.

Translations

  • Translation improvements: French and Russian
  • Minor fixes related to other languages

Cheers! ːNA_Gnokiː





https://store.steampowered.com/app/2068280/Nordic_Ashes_Survivors_of_Ragnarok/

