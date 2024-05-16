Update v1.0.3

Hello!
Today’s patch-notes are as follow:
Improvements
- KAOS can now keep Ascension crystals ːNA_Crystalː instead of being forced to use them.
Fixes
- Fixed a navigation bug related to the ESC key in constellations.
- Fixed a bug related to Gnöki’s gold poop where you weren’t able to fetch it in some cases.
- Blud’s health bug is now fixed.
- Talkor’s THE Coin first ascension description is now displayed correctly.
- Fixed a bug related to hiding UI and not showing after opening the constellation.
Translations
- Translation improvements: French and Russian
- Minor fixes related to other languages
Cheers! ːNA_Gnokiː
