Update v1.0.3

Improvements

KAOS can now keep Ascension crystals ːNA_Crystalː instead of being forced to use them.

Fixes

Fixed a navigation bug related to the ESC key in constellations.

Fixed a bug related to Gnöki’s gold poop where you weren’t able to fetch it in some cases.

Blud’s health bug is now fixed.

Talkor’s THE Coin first ascension description is now displayed correctly.

Fixed a bug related to hiding UI and not showing after opening the constellation.

Translations

Translation improvements: French and Russian

Minor fixes related to other languages

