Build 14391098 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 15:06:20 UTC by Wendy

This is what has changed in Early Access 2.2c

• Bolt can no longer roll inside a trolley when the player is using the xbox controller.

• W3-1 completion icon in Bit's and Bot's now shows correctly when 100% completed.

• W1-B1 is now slightly easier to reach the goal.

• Increased the difficulty of W3-B2.

• Fixed an issue in W3-B2 where the player would not receive all the viruses.

• Changed a chest position in W1-6.