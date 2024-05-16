Atlantic Update 0.29.0.0

Just wanted to say a quick thanks again for being a great community and being really positive about making this a great game! We've added the Renown and P-51 Mustang based on community requests and we have more ships and planes coming that have been requested by the community! Remember your feedback has been invaluable in shaping Victory At Sea Atlantic, and we're committed to continuing this dialogue. Keep those suggestions coming, we're listening! We are pleased to announce that the latest update is here. If you check below there are a lot of different updates based on your feedback.

Gameplay:

Added the Renown-class battlecruiser.

Added the North American P-51 Mustang fighter.

Increased all level bomber flight sizes to 3.

Increased the number of ships and flights on each side in combats to 25.

Supply convoys are excluded from combats unless they are directly targeted.

Non-ASW-capable fleets are excluded from combats initiated by submersibles unless directly targeted.

Rebalanced damage levels and ASW hit chance in autoresolved combats, and increased fleet retreat chances in autoresolved combats once they take losses.

Initial chances of successfully engaging or retreating in an autoresolved combat are displayed on alert popup buttons.

Increased weapon accuracy for higher level ship crews.

Reduced bombing accuracy for flights being targeted by AA weapons.

Spotter range sliders now work on absolute nautical mile values.

Automatically-launched spotters will only attempt to scout over the ocean, and will retreat from nearby fighters.

AA emplacement weapon range greatly increased on the bridge at higher upgrade levels.

Improved aircraft flight loitering behaviour.

Added UI to build multiple aircraft flights of the same type at once.

Restricted payloads when building flights on non-carrier ships to spotters.

Added a button to apply a flight's payload settings to all flights of the same type on the same airfield or ship.

Flight card controls are enabled for selected aircraft squadrons.

Increased the bomb damage of the Avro Lancaster and the Boeing B-29 Superfortress.

Ships on fire due to critical hits will take damage over time until the fire is extinguished by crew.

Adjusted submersible stealth and detection calculations.

Increased timescales are reset back down to 1x upon spotting any enemy ship, sub, or torpedo in combat.

Hostile sonar pings are audible underwater when controlling a submersible.

Destroyed structures take significantly longer to repair, an quick repairs are proportionally more expensive on destroyed structures.

AI factions prioritise constructing new fleets over rebuilding planes.

Added more German submersible fleets, more Allied supply convoys, and an additional British surface fleet at the start of a new campaign.

Cargo capacity and submersible stealth/detection bonuses are visible on the shipyard stats display.

Added more variation to cargo ship capacities.

Allied supply convoys may collect resources from the USA before the USA enters the war.

Supply convoys reaching a destination with no resources to collect will dock until resources are available.

Allowed minimising and maximising of the alert panel when no alert is displayed.

Docked fleets may be merged by clicking and dragging the markers in the docked fleet list.

Do not close shipyard or airfield UI on clicking their counter a second time.

The camera will not focus on a counter when the counter is clicked, unless double clicked, or enabled in the options.

Column formations are ordered by ship speed if set during combat setup.

Added more campaign objective information, including incremental update popups for some objectives.

Increased ships required for the build ships objective in new campaigns.

Optimised the initial game startup some more.

Bug fixes:

Prevented save game files growing to excessive file sizes.

Stopped the aircraft payload switch panel remaining open after leaving the current screen.

Stopped airfield-based aircraft squadron headers getting stuck after click and drag.

Fixed a bug where aircraft could get stuck in position when attempting to land.

The displayed repair cost of a structure is consistent between the button tooltip and the popup.

Fixed a game freeze that could happen when merging two squadrons.

Structure upgrade buttons become enabled after research completes without reselecting the port.

Radar and active sonar toggle states are retained after a save and load.

The structure upgrade time tooltip displays the correct value after switching between ports.

Show the intelligence and technology panel tabs when not playing tutorials.

Stopped the aircraft resupply tutorial from getting stuck.

Visuals: