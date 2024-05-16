Data adjustment

Spirit Beast:

Reduce the size of spirit beasts

Store sales:

Maximum unit price for restricted items: 100 billion yuan

F9:

Switching flight modes

High level premium equipment explosion rate:

The maximum explosion rate of non level equipment is limited to 5% (to avoid excessive proliferation of non level equipment in simple mode)

The maximum explosion rate limit for downgraded equipment is 50%

Equipment strength:

The higher the monster level, the higher the chance of obtaining advanced and top-notch equipment: advanced and top-notch rate+=advanced and top-notch rate * (monster level/10)

Remove monster level bonus from equipment strength

Simple mode:

Reduce Thunderbolt Time

High quality rate reduced by 5 times

Golden Chest:

Increase explosion rate by 10 times

Lowest spirit stone: changed from 100 million to 1 million

The rewards for other gears decrease sequentially

Increase the ultimate reward of super divine beasts

The highest spiritual stone reward is maintained at 1 trillion yuan, but the chance is reduced by 10 times

Regular Treasure Chest:

The explosion rate is 10 times that of a gold treasure chest

The highest reward is Divine Beast Egg

Other rewards are relatively average

Up to 100 million spirit stones

Simple mode can be ignored

(Based on player feedback, if there are any issues, they will be deleted)