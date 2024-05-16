Data adjustment

Spirit Beast:
Reduce the size of spirit beasts
Store sales:
Maximum unit price for restricted items: 100 billion yuan
F9:
Switching flight modes
High level premium equipment explosion rate:
The maximum explosion rate of non level equipment is limited to 5% (to avoid excessive proliferation of non level equipment in simple mode)
The maximum explosion rate limit for downgraded equipment is 50%
Equipment strength:
The higher the monster level, the higher the chance of obtaining advanced and top-notch equipment: advanced and top-notch rate+=advanced and top-notch rate * (monster level/10)
Remove monster level bonus from equipment strength
Simple mode:
Reduce Thunderbolt Time
High quality rate reduced by 5 times
Golden Chest:
Increase explosion rate by 10 times
Lowest spirit stone: changed from 100 million to 1 million
The rewards for other gears decrease sequentially
Increase the ultimate reward of super divine beasts
The highest spiritual stone reward is maintained at 1 trillion yuan, but the chance is reduced by 10 times
Regular Treasure Chest:
The explosion rate is 10 times that of a gold treasure chest
The highest reward is Divine Beast Egg
Other rewards are relatively average
Up to 100 million spirit stones
Simple mode can be ignored
(Based on player feedback, if there are any issues, they will be deleted)
Changed files in this update