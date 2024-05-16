Update to Version 1.1 (build 76)

This update fixes a few bugs and adds some new features.

You can now control the volume of "walk sounds" (e.g., boots on tiles, splashing in water) via a slider and mute button on the SOUND page in SETTINGS. Keep in mind that this is still controlled by the overall SOUND FX VOLUME setting. For example, if you have the overall sound muted, walk sounds will also be muted. But this will give you more control over softening the sound from walking around without having to turn down such things as button clicks and combat sounds.

A few of the quests that were added weren't working properly and that has been fixed. That includes "Towers of the Fallen" and "By the Light of the Moon". These weren't populating their respective worlds with the required items.

I added a new multi-part quest: "A Descent into Hell". I think this one is fairly challenging. Don't be surprised if you need to bail via a crystal and attempt it at a later time when you're more prepared. This requires both The Abysmal Furnaces and The Frozen Expanse DLC's.

I changed it so that when you walk through difficult terrain, like water or swamps, it slows the characters down on the screen. Just a touch of realism.

I continue to try to eliminate the "final hit to kill" problem where occasionally a creature with zero HP isn't killed on the final hit. I think its a rounding error related to damage mitigation by armor. I put in a tweak to see if that will fix it. Very hard to test because it is infrequent.

Few other minor bug fixes and tweaks. The full list can be seen in the release notes: https://www.infinitedungeoncrawler.com/release-notes/

One last note: Steam is good about automatically updating game content, but if you ever see an update notice and your build # (down in the lower-left corner of most screens) doesn't match, check your settings for the game in Steam and make sure updates are turned on. One trick I've found to force it to update is to go to the game listing, then MANAGE, then GAME PROPERTIES. Under LOCAL FILES click on the button for VERIFY INTEGRITY OF GAME FILES... I've found that that will force the update to the latest.