Update 0.5.0

⚔ Fight the devs! ⚔

This update is the perfect moment for us to start a weekly gathering with you!

From now until June 14th, we invite you to come on our Discord every Thursdays at 7pm UTC and get your ass kicked!

Try to win keys for your friends and your name in the credits, by beating [Les Crafteurs](linktr.ee/studiocrafteurs)' team in a classic match (but don't get your hopes up - you don't stand a chance 💪)

What's next

The playable tutorial made good progress this week, and we hope to finish it for the next update. In the meantime, we're working on the enemy's AI, but given the challenge, it's planned to be released on June 14.

In addition, I imagine there will obviously be some feedback following our session this evening, so keep an eye on the roadmap (on the second tab)

I'd also like to take this opportunity to thank TheToasterRoaster (from our Discord) for all his feedback & suggestions!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2739900/They_Can_Fart/

See you next week! (or tonight if you're not chicken 😏)

Les Crafteurs,

Alexandre, Simon, Joris & Théo