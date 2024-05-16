 Skip to content

霊室 update for 16 May 2024

Update to Ver.1.1.0

霊室 update for 16 May 2024 Build 14390616 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 14:32:20 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following updates have been made.

  • Added 8 spiritual phenomena in total
  • Added difficulty level "Difficult"
  • Addition of setting items
  • Fixed some operations
  • Other bug fixes



