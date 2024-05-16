AddedInvert "Camera Y-Axis" function, you can set it in "Options" menu.
Added "auto-fire" function, you can set it in "Options" menu.
Fixed Frame rate lock is now maxed out at 360, you can set it in "Options" menu.
Maximum field of view has been increased, you can set it in "Options" menu.
Tried to fix a display issue on ultra-wide screens
Tried to fix an issue that could cause bosses to not die.
Tried to fix an issue that could cause characters to not move.
Fixed an issue where the character's movements were inconsistent when moving at high speeds
”Ruindog“ update for 16 May 2024
Updated in version 1.0.12
