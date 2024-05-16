 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

”Ruindog“ update for 16 May 2024

Updated in version 1.0.12

Share · View all patches · Build 14390571 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 14:26:20 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

AddedInvert "Camera Y-Axis" function, you can set it in "Options" menu.
Added "auto-fire" function, you can set it in "Options" menu.
Fixed Frame rate lock is now maxed out at 360, you can set it in "Options" menu.
Maximum field of view has been increased, you can set it in "Options" menu.
Tried to fix a display issue on ultra-wide screens
Tried to fix an issue that could cause bosses to not die.
Tried to fix an issue that could cause characters to not move.
Fixed an issue where the character's movements were inconsistent when moving at high speeds

Changed files in this update

Depot 2641761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link