Dynasthir Speedrun Competition update for 16 May 2024

Optimization Patch

Build 14390562 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 15:09:40 UTC

Patch Notes

  • Slight tweak to Ohelim's Boss Arena
  • View Distance optimizations
  • View Distance tweaks
  • Weather Effects tuning specifically to run a bit better on High/Ultra
  • Weather Effect splashes moved from being processed on CPU to GPU

