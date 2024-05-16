Version 0.9.000 Milestone Update!

At last! dolphin sounds
This is the 0.9 update! The game is making great progress and has benefited from a significant amount of feedback! I am very excited that the game is getting closer to completion and there is still a long list of tasks for me to complete as well as a backlog of overflow goodies. If you have feedback or suggestions now is the time to get it out there so I can prioritize it for the release. I am hoping to get more groups of people playing multiplayer, single player is now extremely stable and multiplayer I would say is very stable (but may vary between updates). If you have friends who want to play the game with you or you are interested in joining testing in some way let me know. This update marks a planned milestone for the completion of early access (1.0) and will be accompanied by the second price increase in the near future (most likely after the next sale). So if you are interested, now is the time to become a dolphin fish person of some unspecified nature (Nautikin).
Some of the next things I will be working on will be enemy vessel AI, more sea creatures, more activities, and of course more parts! There are now over 130 parts in the game you can use to build almost any vessel you can imagine.
I am making a big effort to get the word out about this game with limited success. If you can, link this on your social media or tell whoever you think may be interested. If you have not already done so leave some feedback or suggestions. If you are interested in staying up to date with the development of this game, the Discord server is the best place and I am happy to discuss the game with whoever is interested.
This build is packed with stuff! Lets take a look below
Recent multiplayer fun video
This was really awesome, most of this is from the multiplayer testing for this build.
Testing videos
These are some testing videos I made while working towards the beginning of this build. I include these when I have time because they are an interesting window into what is going on and they are fun videos.
If you are interested in more of the videos check out the Youtube channel or click on some of the previous updates below near the bottom.
Changes
- Added FixedTorpedoLauncher part
- Added UnderwaterCountermeasures part
- Added MoveableCamera part
- Added FixedCamera part
- Added DeckControls part
- Added movement root to fire monitor
- Added first person / pov cameras to various driver seats
- Added setting to disable weather in island mode
- Fixed a bug where countermeasures do not work against fixed launchers
- Fixed a bug with countermeasures on clients in multiplayer
- Fixed a bug with lock on related to controlling a vessel with launchers previously controlled by another player
- Fixed an audio problem related to moving physics objects through the world
- Fixed an audio popping issue with boat engines sometimes the first time you start the engine
- Fixed some audio popping on clients when server cleans up vessels
- Fixed a bug with drydock camera when returning to drydock
- Fixed a bug with initial position of runway camera
- Fixed a bug with fog when entering drydock
- Fixed a bug with fog when below water line in drydock
- Fixed a bug with underwater lighting during heavy weather
- Fixed a bug with weather system camera detection
- Fixed an issue with local position targeting for missiles
- Fixed a visual timing issue with light part when spawning
- Fixed an audio popping issue with some looping boat engine sounds
- Fixed a bug with water wake sounds
- Fixed some audio popping when recovering moving vessels while camera is underwater
- Fixed an audio bug that played music as if it was underwater
- Fixed a bug with campaign unlocks
- Fixed a bug that allowed selecting parts when over a UI element when tabbed out of the game
- Fixed an occasional audio spike when launching aircraft related to wind
- Fixed a bug with fire monitors not putting out fires
- Fixed a bug with client activities display multiplayer sync
- Fixed a bug with crane fires on clients
- Fixed some rain audio popping when disallowed in build mode
- Fixed a bug with spawning parts on cranes in multiplayer
- Fixed a bug with welder audio stopping abruptly underwater when activated rapidly
- Fixed a similar audio bug with extinguisher
- Fixed a bug when saving/loading container positions
- Fixed a bug with server cleanup of Nautikins controlled by other players
- Fixed a container detection bug with crane travel lift
- Fixed a physics bug caused by switching lifts with a container currently on the lift
- Fixed a bug when getting out of moving subvessels
- Fixed a bug where weapons on destroyed vessels can be active in the background
- Fixed a bug with initial missile trail positions in multiplayer
- Fixed a bug with missile launcher aimer when switching cameras rapidly during lock ons
- Fixed a bug where crane lifts lower slightly when switching lifts
- Fixed a bug where switching lifts on moving boats does not maintain momentum
- Fixed a bug with fuel pumps where invalid connections pumped fuel anyway
- Blind fix for obscure ocean shader problem
- Weapon aimer UI is now more accurate when quickly moving camera
- Countermeasures are now destroyed when impacted by a projectile
- Changed the way that dynamic audio tracks moving objects
- Reduced engine fade audio even lower so any potential audio popping at very low volume cannot be heard by raising the volume
- Adjusted buy shack audio for air vent
- Boat engine audio will now fade when cleaning up vessels to prevent audio popping
- Explosion splash damage will no longer impact Nautikins that are behind an obstruction (wall / seat) when damage is not nearby
- Missile fire order is now determined relative to the camera direction
- Improved fog / weather transition when camera enters the water
- Weapons can now be binded to sub vessels
- Changed the way smoke emitters and lights register for deck controls support
- Nautikin jump sound no longer plays when spawning vessels
- Unlocked parts in campaign are now sorted the same way as they appear in sandbox
- Removed some sort of background thumping from beach waves audio loop
- Smoother weather transitions when switching cameras
- Fired missiles are now hidden when in build mode
- Increased audio range of countermeasures
- Changed the way crane cable colliders work
- Crane physics changes
Notes
Torpedoes rely on sonar pings to acquire targets. Slow moving vessels with their engines off will not be detected.
Underwater countermeasures can be used in the air if desired but are less effective.
The missile order changes are nice because when you are locked onto a target it will now fire the missile closest to the direction you are aiming with the camera first before firing the others. This is a change from previous behavior that allowed missiles facing the opposite direction to fire first which didn't make a lot of sense.
When in the island view / mode it can sometimes get very foggy or stormy similar to when in build mode, so there is now an option to turn this off.
The camera part is awesome. It lets you create any point of view you want and you can switch views with "V". A good example of this is creating first person perspectives for your vessels or a rear view camera.
Driver seats now have integrated first person perspectives, but you can only switch to them when the seat has a driver.
Some parts previously saved with vessels are now saved with subvessels so their initial load states may be incorrect (i.e. Lights, smoke emitters). This also means that when controlling subvessels like cranes with lights attached, you can only turn the lights off and on while in the crane and no longer from the main vessel.
Some position info for structures may be incorrect and need to be re-deployed and saved.
The guides will be updated in the near future for new parts and what not.
Updates since version 0.8
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2244830/view/4210379328712494033
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2244830/view/4165342698604121910
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2244830/view/4184481094387658012
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2244830/view/4179973693313918746
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2244830/view/3889485345757117360
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2244830/view/3855706911131205138
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2244830/view/3808417803218742095
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2244830/view/3794905774850629759
Changed files in this update