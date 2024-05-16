STEAM DECK ENABLED + New Review Coverage!

Share · View all patches · Build 14390521 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 15:09:35 UTC by Wendy

Great Day Everyone:



We are now STEAM DECK enabled!!!

_Concrete Visions _has been live for a little over a month now and we have been working with the STEAM DECK team to get the game QA'd and evaluated, we are still working on the Verification stamp for the store page, so please bear with us.

Thank you to all users that have supported the project and continue to show love.

We have a new update in the form of a new review from DOWNRIGHT CREEPY

Read all about the fantastic 85% Score by clicking on the link below:

REVIEW: Experience Nostalgia Fighting Crooks in ‘Concrete Visions’

and Don't forget to check out the HOW-TO Videos below:

How-To Part #1 -

How-To Part #2 -

Please stay tuned for more updates in the coming days ahead,

Thank you all for Playing!!!