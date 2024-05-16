League Reward Rework V0.55:

League Update:

All reward have been reworked, with 10 more Soul reward, this allow A#0 to A#2 to get all the "important" reward, as many made it that far already in a bit less than a month, it seems to be a good place. More Soul can be earned up to A#5, in case some people want to keep playing a little bit more this League.

You have to load the League to apply the new reward before you can redeem them in your main game (and everything is retroactive, the token/pet/cosmetic in case you are already deeper in the reward).