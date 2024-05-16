 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spectral Scream update for 16 May 2024

0.2.0a Hot fix announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 14390300 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 14:19:33 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, This is Spectral Scream.

The following troubleshooting and additions have been made.
For more details, Please check the below.

[System Additions]

  • Added single player mode and auto (quick) matchmaking feature before starting multiplayer
  • Added guidebook
  • Added intro scenario sequence

[Improved Convenience Features]

  • Improved UI/UX of the screen shown when joining the game

[Fixed Issues]

  • Fixed an issue where a revive UI would occasionally appear upon death, causing the character to fall through the ground
  • Fixed an issue causing persistent foggy visuals after reviving from being knocked out
  • Fixed an issue where heart beating sounds were inaudible after reviving from knockout/death and being pursued by creatures
  • Fixed an issue where creatures would not pursue players at long distances
  • Modified stake swinging sounds to be audible to all characters
  • Fixed an intermittent issue where player nicknames were not displayed correctly in the player list.

We apologize for any inconvenience and kindly ask players to update the again.
*(If the update button is not displayed, please manually update through 'Integrity Check'.)

Visit Spectral Scream Official Discord!
https://discord.gg/5S2udpMM3u

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2620241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link