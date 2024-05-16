0.2.0a Hot fix announcement

Hello, This is Spectral Scream.
The following troubleshooting and additions have been made.
For more details, Please check the below.
[System Additions]
- Added single player mode and auto (quick) matchmaking feature before starting multiplayer
- Added guidebook
- Added intro scenario sequence
[Improved Convenience Features]
- Improved UI/UX of the screen shown when joining the game
[Fixed Issues]
- Fixed an issue where a revive UI would occasionally appear upon death, causing the character to fall through the ground
- Fixed an issue causing persistent foggy visuals after reviving from being knocked out
- Fixed an issue where heart beating sounds were inaudible after reviving from knockout/death and being pursued by creatures
- Fixed an issue where creatures would not pursue players at long distances
- Modified stake swinging sounds to be audible to all characters
- Fixed an intermittent issue where player nicknames were not displayed correctly in the player list.
We apologize for any inconvenience and kindly ask players to update the again.
*(If the update button is not displayed, please manually update through 'Integrity Check'.)
Thank you.
