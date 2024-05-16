0.2.0a Hot fix announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 14390300 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 14:19:33 UTC by Wendy

Hello, This is Spectral Scream.

The following troubleshooting and additions have been made.

For more details, Please check the below.

[System Additions]

Added single player mode and auto (quick) matchmaking feature before starting multiplayer

Added guidebook

Added intro scenario sequence

[Improved Convenience Features]

Improved UI/UX of the screen shown when joining the game

[Fixed Issues]

Fixed an issue where a revive UI would occasionally appear upon death, causing the character to fall through the ground

Fixed an issue causing persistent foggy visuals after reviving from being knocked out

Fixed an issue where heart beating sounds were inaudible after reviving from knockout/death and being pursued by creatures

Fixed an issue where creatures would not pursue players at long distances

Modified stake swinging sounds to be audible to all characters

Fixed an intermittent issue where player nicknames were not displayed correctly in the player list.

We apologize for any inconvenience and kindly ask players to update the again.

*(If the update button is not displayed, please manually update through 'Integrity Check'.)

Thank you.