Patch EA.1.5.2 Now Live on our Beta_Branch!

Greetings scientists!

Patch EA.1.5.2 is now live on our beta test branch for all of our willing beta testers out there. Here is a breakdown of what you can expect…

**

Craft From Storage

**

We heard your feedback! With EA.1.5.2, players can now craft items directly from all storage boxes on your Airship. This QOL improvement will save players a lot of time finding where they placed that last Polymer piece!

We have also updated the UI to show players what and how many resources they have in their inventory & storage total when crafting.

This option can be turned off in the settings for those who prefer a more traditional survival experience.

**

Fuel Tank

**

The tank holds up to 400 units of fuel at a time and can be placed anywhere on your airship, meaning you no longer have to run to each individual Upgraded Engine to refuel it, all fuel types can be placed inside.

This new Airship item can be found at the Overgrown Lift location and becomes craftable once you have the Upgrade Station (for now). With one Fuel Tank, players can connect pipes from the tank to two Upgraded Engines using the same pipe system as airship gardening.

We have also introduced the Cross-Pipe which gives you the ability to overlap pipes and provides more freedom when placing them.

We need to hear your thoughts after trying this new system! Does it help? Does it make refuelling your Airship easier? What improvements would you like to see? Let us know…

**

Moth Aquarium

**

Introducing the Moth Aquarium! I guess it’s technically a Vivarium? But you get the point! With this new food storage/decoration, you can keep any moths you catch alive for decoration (or consumption, no judgement, a scientists gotta eat!)

We would love to do more with the Aquarium in the future, (breeding, anyone?) but for now this will look great in your on-board kitchens!

Also, look how those little guys come alive when you turn on your Flashlight.



Model shown is WIP

Patch Notes

Here are the full patch notes for EA.1.5.2:

NEW CONTENT:

Devices:

Fuel Tank

Aquarium for Moths

Cross pipes

Airship:

Bloom Catwalk

Bloom High Railing (left and right)

Bloom Railing

Bloom Short Railing

Dragonfly Wing (left and right)

Entwined wing (left and right)

Fish Bones wing (left and right)

Root wing (left and right)

Player:

Crafting directly from storage

Craft From Storage - toggle Gameplay options

CHANGED:

Fuel inlet socket on Upgraded Engines support leg

New model for Upgrade Station, animations and VFXs

Fabricator UI change to show inventory and storage crafting. Switched on or off accordingly

KNOWN ISSUES:

When the player connects water to the engine, it doesn't give feedback about "No Fuel", but the player is unable to fly.

Fuel tank can be connected to water tank, then when you add water, water will disappear

Fuel tank can be connected to sprinklers and will water the pots

Missing scanning material on Wrecked Fuel Tank

Fuel Tank is researchable for Fabricator, but it is craftable in the Upgrade Station

Upgraded Engine fuel inlet port positioning

Weight of Bloom exterior modules to be adjusted

How To Access the Test Branch

Open the Steam application on your PC and locate Forever Skies in your games library

Right click - PROPERTIES- BETAS

Put in the password: BlimpWorkshop

From the dropdown menu select the beta branch tilted: beta_flight

Press the blue “Opt into beta_flight…” button

In your Games Library click on Forever Skies [beta_flight]

Install the Test Branch

How To Create and Load Existing Saves into the Test Branch

Your existing saves for the main game are stored in a different folder compared to your saves on the test branch. If you want to continue and test the game using your existing progress, you’ll need to do the following:

Locate your save files on your PC. By default they should be stored in the following file path:

C:\Users\<username>\AppData\Local\ProjectZeppelin\Saved\SaveGames\

Select the save file that you want to test your progress on, right-click, copy.

Located your Test Branch save file folder. By default they should be stored in the following file path:

C:\Users\<username>\AppData\Local\ProjectZeppelin\Saved_BetaFlight\SaveGames\

Paste your copied save file into this location

As a precaution make a 2nd copy of your save file and paste it somewhere on your desktop or in a safe folder. This way you can ensure you have a clean, backup save just in case.

After you have done the above, you can start the Forever Skies Test Branch from Steam and your save will be present when you select “CONTINUE”

Existing Saves Won’t be Affected but use an Imported Save To Play the Test Branch

Your existing saves, progress, and any custom settings you’ve set in from the main game won’t be carried over to the Test Branch. Your pc will see this as if you are installing and playing the game for the first time ever. Likewise, by playing on the Test Branch, your main saves should not be affected at all.

This also means any progress on the test branch will not be carried over to the main game once the update is live. The test branch is designed to allow you to explore and test new features without impacting your current progress.

Players can opt to play the test branch starting a fresh save, however, if you want to test new content with your existing progress, airship, etc (and we suggest you do) you will need to make a copy of your main game save and import it into the test branch. Instructions on how to do it can be found below.

Where to Submit Bugs

All bugs or issues that you encounter while playing should be submitted via the FEEDBACK TOOL that you can find in-game when pausing the game. Subsequently, you can find the tool under this link too:

https://www.farfromhomegames.com/en/playtests

You can also submit bugs and keep up to date on features via our Feature Upvote site - https://forever-skies.featureupvote.com/

Thats all for now, speak soon!