New Scenario: Operation Barbarossa

Share · View all patches · Build 14390014 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 14:06:08 UTC by Wendy

At the start of World War 2, Germany had worked with the USSR, economically, through trade, and politically, through pacts such as the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact. However, Germany, overconfident with its early military successes, decided to attack the USSR.

The Soviet Union was a tempting target, due to its rich resources. Also, German-Soviet relations had been deteriorating due to ideological differences and German concerns over the strategic threat posed by the USSR.

Stalin had been warned by the Allies and his own intelligence sources that Germany was planning to attack but dismissed the warnings.

Germany achieved nearly full surprise with their attack, but later found that the USSR would not provide the quick victory like those they had achieved in the west.

This scenario starts the game as Germany begins Operation Barbarossa, the invasion of the USSR and continues until 9/2/1945.

Will this be Germany's biggest mistake of the war, or their greatest victory?

New Functionality:

Added new Barbarossa Scenario

Changes: