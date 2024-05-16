 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Polar Penguin Post update for 16 May 2024

2024.05.16 HotFix

Share · View all patches · Build 14389997 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 14:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We fixed a bug where the radio cutscene was not output.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1934021
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 1934022
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 1934023
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 1934024
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link